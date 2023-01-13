Wipro Q3 Results: PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 3,053 cr; co sees FY23 sales growing 11.5-12%

Limited on Friday reported 2.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the December quarter to Rs 3,053 crore, which topped ET Now poll of Rs 2,950 crore. Consolidated revenue for the quarter increased 14.3% YoY to Rs 23,229 crore, and was tad higher than the estimated Rs 23,180 crore.Sequentially, the topline rose a meagre 3%, but the bottomline increased by a sharp 15%. For FY23, Wipro expects revenue growth from the IT services business to be in the range of 11.5-12.0%, in constant currency terms.The company has announced a dividend of Re 1.

