Wipro Q3 Results: Cons PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 3,053 cr; attrition rate moderates further

Wipro Limited on Friday reported 2.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the December quarter to Rs 3,053 crore, which topped ET Now poll of Rs 2,950 crore. Consolidated revenue for the quarter increased 14.3% YoY to Rs 23,229 crore, and was tad higher than the estimated Rs 23,180 crore. Operating margin calculated as earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved by a sharp 120 basis points sequentially to 16.3%.