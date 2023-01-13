Wipro Q3 earnings: 6 key takeaways for Dalal Street

on Friday reported a 2.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the December quarter to Rs 3,053 crore, which topped ET Now poll of Rs 2,950 crore.Consolidated revenue for the quarter increased 14.3% YoY to Rs 23,229 crore, and was tad higher than the estimated Rs 23,180 crore.Sequentially, the topline rose a meagre 3%, but the bottomline increased by a sharp 15%.Following are the other major takeaways from the earnings:Outlook

For FY23, Wipro expects revenue growth from the IT services business to be in the range of 11.5-12.0%, in constant currency terms. This is much slower than the strong 27% growth it had reported for FY22.Deal wins

Wipro won deals worth $4.3 billion in the quarter, up by 26% YoY, with large deal bookings rising by 69% YoY. The growth in large deal booking was much stronger than the 24% growth reported for the September quarter.

Margin

Operating margin calculated as earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), improved by a sharp 120 basis points sequentially to 16.3%.The growth in margin was led by strong operational improvements and automation-led efficiencies, Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal said.The expansion came even after absorbing the higher employee costs in the form of salary increases, promotions and long-term incentives for the senior leadership. Attrition

For the fourth quarter in a row, Wipro saw attrition rate trending lower. The voluntary attrition moderated 180 bps from the previous quarter to 21.2% for the trailing 12 months (TTM). The attrition rate was as high as 23.8% in the March quarter of FY22.Compared to and , the attrition rate dropped slower for Wipro. HCL Technologies saw a 210 bps dip in the attrition rate in the third quarter, while for Infosys, it dropped by a whopping 270 bps. saw the lowest drop in attrition at 20 bps.Dividend

Wipro announced the first interim dividend for the current financial year at Rs 1 a share.