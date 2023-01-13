Wipro announces interim dividend of Re 1 for FY23; Jan 25 record date

on Friday has announced an interim dividend of Re 1 for fiscal year 2023. It has fixed the record date to consider shareholders’ eligibility as January 25.“Payment of interim dividend of Rs. 1/- per equity share of par value Rs. 2/- each to the Members of the Company as on January 25, 2023, being the Record Date. The payment of Interim Dividend will be made on or before February 10, 2023,” said the company in an exchange filing.Also, the company has clarified that the dividend payment shall be made on or before February 10, 2023.Before this, it had declared a dividend Rs 6 per share for FY2022. At the current share price of Rs 393.90, this results in a dividend yield of 1.52%.Since May 2000, the company has declared 32 dividends in total, while in the last 12 months it has announced a dividend of Rs 6 per share.Wipro, like other IT stocks, has been a laggard. In the last 1 year, the stock has plunged by as much as 40%. The stock in the last 3 years has generated a return of 55%.

With a m-cap of Rs 2,15,988 crore, Wipro is a technology services and consulting company. It caters to clients’ most complex digital transformation needs through its capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, operations, and emerging technologies.