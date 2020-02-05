Winter Storm Warning Issued for the City of St. Louis

Heavy mixed precipitation of mostly snow and sleet is expected. Hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a Winter Storm Warning for 9 AM Wednesday, February 5, 2020, until 6 AM Thursday, February 6, 2020, for portions of east-central Missouri, including the City of St. Louis. Heavy mixed precipitation of mostly snow and sleet is expected. Total snow accumulations could range between one to three inches, and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch are possible.

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and/or ice are expected to occur. As a result of the snow, slippery road conditions are anticipated. Hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.

The City of St. Louis Department of Health joins the National Weather Service in St. Louis in recommending commuters begin their travel with a full tank of gas and carry a winter storm kit which includes a shovel, flashlight, cellphone, food and water, blankets, and extra warm clothing.

Plan for a slower-than-normal trip. Be extremely cautious when approaching bridges, exit ramps, overpasses, and curves in the road. In Missouri, call (888) 275-6636 or use the MODOT Travelers Map mobile app for state road information.

For additional cold-weather safety tips, visit the City of St. Louis Department of Health Severe Weather website at www.stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/health/severe-weather.cfm

Area seniors, people with physical disabilities, and low-income families who cannot afford to pay their winter heating bills may qualify for help through Heatupstlouis.org, a regional charity serving as a safety net providing utility assistance to those in need. To qualify, visit https://heatupstlouis.org/ or call the automated hotline at (314) 657-1599.

For information on warming centers in the City of St. Louis, visit Warming Centers in the St. Louis Area, or contact the United Way of Greater St. Louis’ Information Referral line at 2-1-1 or (800) 427-4626 (TTY 1-866-385-6525).

The Department of Health also urges residents to consider the safety of pets during cold weather. Pets should not be exposed to cold temperatures for extended periods.

Pet owners should bring their pet(s) indoors to protect them from the winter storm conditions. If a pet is unable to be brought indoors, owners must provide adequate provisions, including proper shelter, food, and water. If you are unsure if your pet’s provisions are adequate for the winter storm conditions, please call the City of St. Louis Department of Health’s Animal Care and Control division at (314) 657-1500 to request to speak with an Animal Control Officer.

If an animal appears to be in distress or is unresponsive, please contact the Department of Health immediately at (314) 657-1500 between the hours of 8 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday. Outside of these hours, call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-231-1212.