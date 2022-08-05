Winter Kate Sentenced in Drug Trafficking Case

Pearl River Woman, Winter Kate Lewis Sentenced in Drug Trafficking Case

A Pearl River woman was sentenced to 24 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on the Choctaw Indian Reservation, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca of the Southern District of Mississippi and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to court documents, Winter Kate Lewis 32, of the Pearl River Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation distributed methamphetamine on the Choctaw Indian Reservation from May 2019 to April of 2020.

A federal grand jury in July of 2021, indicted Lewis in a three-count indictment involving the possession and distribution of methamphetamine on the Choctaw Indian Reservation. On April 28, 2022, Lewis entered a plea of guilty to count one of the indictment charging conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. As stated in court, Lewis admitted to her role in the conspiracy.

Lewis was sentenced to a prison term of 24 months, plus a fine of $1500, to be followed by a term of 5 years supervised release following release from prison. The sentencing took place in the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson, Mississippi.

U.S. Attorney LaMarca commended the work of the members of the Choctaw Police Department of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, the U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs, and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration who investigated the case.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kevin J. Payne and Special Assistant United States Attorney Brian Burns.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today