Winfred Pimentel Sentenced for Fentanyl Trafficking Offenses

Massachusetts Man, Winfred Pimentel Sentenced to 12 Years for Fentanyl Trafficking Offenses

CONCORD (STL.News) Winfred Pimentel, 25, of Lowell, Massachusetts was sentenced on Monday to 144 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl and distributing fentanyl, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on September 12, 2019, Pimentel sold approximately five grams of fentanyl to an individual who suffered a drug overdose and died. The following day, law enforcement officers investigating the drug overdose were able to use the victim’s cellphone to contact Pimentel and order additional fentanyl. Thereafter, an undercover DEA agent purchased fentanyl from Pimentel on two occasions in Lawrence, Massachusetts. On December 5, 2019, the DEA undercover agent arranged to purchase approximately 170 grams of fentanyl from Pimentel. Surveillance units positioned in Lawrence located Pimentel in his vehicle prior to the deal and arrested him. Pimentel had approximately 196 grams of fentanyl in the vehicle. A subsequent search of Pimentel’s residence resulted in the seizure of quantities of drugs, cash, and a firearm.

Additionally, in 2018, Pimentel conspired with several individuals who travelled from Maine to purchase large quantities of fentanyl from Pimentel in Lawrence intended for distribution to drug customers in Maine.

Pimentel previously pleaded guilty on March 22, 2021.

“Drug dealers who sell fentanyl are damaging lives throughout New Hampshire,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “As this defendant has learned, fentanyl traffickers in New Hampshire will face significant penalties for their unlawful and dangerous conduct. We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to put fentanyl traffickers behind bars so they cannot cause more harm to residents of the Granite State.”

“Fentanyl is causing great damage to our communities,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle. “DEA will continue to use every resource available to identify traffickers, like Mr. Pimentel who distribute this poison to the citizens of New Hampshire. This sentence not only holds Mr. Pimentel accountable for his crimes but serves as a warning to those who are fueling the opioid epidemic.”

This matter was investigated by the Maine and New Hampshire branches of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Somerset, Maine County Sheriff’s Department and Portsmouth, New Hampshire Police Department. The case was prosecuted by New Hampshire Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Cole Davis and Maine Assistant U.S. Attorney Raphaelle Silver.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today