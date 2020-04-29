Winfield Man, James Edinger Claims $50,000 Powerball Prize

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) James Edinger of Winfield matched four of five white-ball numbers plus the Powerball number in the April 11 drawing to win $50,000. The winning numbers drawn that night were: 22, 29, 30, 42 and 47 with a Powerball of 17.

Edinger purchased the winning ticket at FastLane, 2116 Highway C, in Old Monroe.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. This Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $43 million.

All current Missouri Lottery tickets can be scanned on the Lottery’s mobile app or on Check-A-Ticket machines at retail to determine if a ticket is a winner. Current and historical winning Draw Games numbers can also be found at MOLottery.com.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Lincoln County won more than $8.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $690,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $1.3 million went to education programs in the county.