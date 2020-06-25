Wilson County Man Kendrick Taiwan Taylor Sentenced to 15 years for Firearms Offenses

(STL.News) –A Wilson County man was sentenced today to 180 months in prison and 5 years of supervised release for firearms offenses related to drug dealing.

According to court documents, Kendrick Taiwan Taylor, 43, was initially charged with six counts: Counts One-Three charged distribution of crack, Count Four charged possession with intent to distribute crack, cocaine, and marijuana, Count Five charges felon in possession of a firearm, and Count Six charged possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Taylor pled guilty to Counts Five and Six on January 8, 2020.

In January, 2019, the Wilson County Sherriff’s Office initiated a drug investigation into Taylor after learning he was selling crack from his residence in Elm City, NC. Investigators conducted several controlled purchases of crack from Taylor and, as a result, obtained a search warrant for Taylor’s home that was executed on March 20, 2019.

During the search of Taylor’s residence officers located over 1,200 grams of marijuana, more than 7 grams of cocaine, more than 9 grams of crack, over $16,000, 5 loaded rifles (two of which were assault-style rifles with high capacity magazines), 3 loaded handguns (one with an obliterated serial number), as well as drug paraphernalia; digital scales; and assorted ammunition.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle. ATF and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Stephany prosecuted the case.

