Wilson: Cody Allen Sentenced for Federal Firearms Charges

Wilson Man, Cody Allen Driver Sentenced to 10 Years for Federal Firearms Charges

A Wilson man was sentenced today to 120 months in prison for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. On April 7, 2022, Cody Allen Driver, 32, pled guilty to the charges.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, on January 14, 2021, officers with the Wilson Police Department received information that Driver was in possession of two firearms and methamphetamine at his residence in Wilson, North Carolina. Officers traveled to Driver’s residence and observed Driver outside his residence with a firearm in a holster on his waist. Officers took Driver into custody and secured the .22 caliber pistol from his waist.

Officers then conducted a search of Driver’s residence and recovered a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, assorted ammunition, a quantity of crystal methamphetamine, and digital scales. At the time, Driver was prohibited from possessing firearms for being a convicted felon.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The Wilson Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Aakash Singh prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today