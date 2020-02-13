Williston Man Richard Valenzuela Velasquez Arrested for Failure to Update Sex Offender Registration

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Drew H. Wrigley announced that on February 10, 2020 Richard Valenzuela Velasquez made his initial appearance and was arraigned before Magistrate Judge Clare R. Hochhalter on the charges of Failure to Update Sex Offender Registration. The trial has been scheduled for March 31, 2020 before District Judge Daniel M. Traynor.

Velasquez is a registered sex offender based on his conviction under Colorado law for Attempted Sexual Assault of a Child in 2005. It is alleged that sometime after January 21, 2016, Velasquez traveled to North Dakota and failed to register with any sex offender registration authority despite his requirement to do so. Velasquez was previously registered as a sex offender in California. Under Federal law, sex offenders must update their registration within 3 business days of any change to their address, employment, and other matters.

This case was investigated by the US Marshal’s Service; ND Bureau of Criminal Investigation; Williams County Sheriff; Williston Police Department;

Assistant United Sates Attorney Rick Volk is prosecuting the case.

