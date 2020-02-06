Willis Towers Watson Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings

Total revenue increased 13% to $2.69 billion for the quarter and 6% to $9.04 billion for the year

Organic revenue growth of 6% for the quarter and 5% for the year

Income from Operations was $687 million or 25.5% of revenue for the quarter, up 570 basis points over prior year

Income from Operations was $1.33 billion or 14.7% of revenue for the year, up 520 basis points over prior year

Adjusted Operating Income was $809 million or 30.1% of revenue for the quarter, up 270 basis points over prior year

Adjusted Operating Income was $1.83 billion or 20.3% of revenue for the year, up 220 basis points over prior year

Cash flows from operating activities were $1.1 billion for the year and Free Cash Flow was $835 million for the year

ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON (STL.News) Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) (the “Company”), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019, which ended December 31, 2019.

“For the year, Willis Towers Watson generated 5 percent organic revenue growth, which was broad-based across all our businesses and 6 percent growth overall. In addition to our continued progress on the operational front, we successfully completed the acquisition of TRANZACT which helped significantly strengthen Willis Towers Watson’s overall growth profile as total revenue increased 13% in the fourth quarter versus prior year”, said John Haley, Willis Towers Watson’s chief executive officer. “As we look ahead to fiscal year 2020, we remain focused on executing our strategy and confident in our ability to continue delivering significant value for our clients, colleagues and shareholders.”

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

CLICK to VIEW COMPLETE RELEASE