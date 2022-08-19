William K. Gordon Sentenced For Drug Trafficking

Tallahassee Man, William K. Gordon Sentenced To 15 Years In Federal Prison For Drug Trafficking Offenses

(STL.News) William K. Gordon, Jr., 28, originally of Cairo, Georgia, but living in Tallahassee, Florida, at the time of his arrest, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of distribution of more than 50 grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine, and one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

“Methamphetamine distribution is a scourge on large and small communities of our district,” stated U.S. Attorney Coody. “We are committed to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and aggressively prosecute recidivist offenders who continue to distribute such these addictive, controlled substances. This sentence is further proof of this resolve.”

Evidence introduced at the sentencing hearing demonstrated that Gordon was obtaining methamphetamine from Georgia and selling it in Tallahassee, Florida. On March 17, 2021, members of the North Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Capital Area Drug Response & Evaluation (CADRE) Initiative used a confidential source to purchase two ounces of methamphetamine from Gordon.

Three days later, Gordon fled from officers of the Tallahassee Police Department, who were able to catch and arrest him. TPD officers found that Gordon had $2705 in his pants pocket at the time of his arrest, including twenty of the bills used for the March 17 controlled purchase.

Despite being released on bond for his state charges, Gordon continued his narcotics distribution activities. On August 4, 2021, the North Florida HIDTA CADRE Initiative used a second confidential source to purchase three additional ounces of methamphetamine from Gordon. When arrested on August 6, 2021, officers identified and recovered 23 of the bills from Gordon which were used during the August 4 controlled purchase.

“Methamphetamine is a dangerous synthetic drug that has an incredibly destructive effect on our communities,” said DEA Miami Field Division Special Agent in Charge Deanne L. Reuter. “The DEA Miami Field Division remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners to ensure Florida communities remain safe and healthy.”

Gordon’s federal prison sentence will be followed by 15 years of supervised release.

“The arrest and conviction of William K. Gordon is a major step in getting some of the most addictive and deadly drugs out of Leon County,” said Sheriff Walt McNeil. “I am grateful for the hard work of our deputies and detectives who assisted in this case. LCSO and our law enforcement partners will continue to work closely to identify, arrest and prosecute these dealers to keep our communities safe.”

This case resulted from a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the North Florida HIDTA CADRE Initiative, with assistance from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the Tallahassee Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney James A. McCain prosecuted the case.

