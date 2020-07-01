Will the US confront Russia on alleged bounty killings in Afghanistan?

(STL.News) Russia is denying paying fighters linked to the Taliban in Afghanistan to kill U.S. troops. The allegation is triggering renewed debate on Donald Trump’s strategy to end the war, and his relationship with Vladimir Putin. The New York Times says investigators focused in part on a Taliban attack last year that killed three U.S. Marines and an Afghan contractor near an American army base. President Trump denies being told about intelligence reports dating back to February. Members of Congress want to know why they weren’t told either.

A Kremlin official told Inside Story the bounty killing claims are “fake news”.

How could the controversy shape efforts to end America’s longest war?

YouTube video courtesy of Al Jazeera News