Will the cryptocurrency market change at the end of 2022? – THISDAY Newspapers

It looks like that’s what the experts in the field are announcing. With only a couple of months to go until the end of 2022 and after the changes that the valuation of digital assets is undergoing, it seems that, just like the Binance crypto bot revolutionized the sector, the market is ready to evolve.

Looking at the data from the last month, it seems that Bitcoin and the main cryptocurrencies have lived a few weeks of success, with less fluctuation and with a higher return on investment for investors than in previous months.

What seems clear is that there will be a trend from different institutions to gradually make their way in this decentralized economy in which Bitcoin continues to lead as the reference cryptocurrency but has to share the throne with others that will come strong and that, today, can be an opportunity for those who want to invest in them and derive part of their billing and movements.

Thanks, also to bots on platforms like Binance, it is possible to get a good return on the possibilities of a market that, although indirectly linked by the movements of the Federal Reserve – which is expected to increase interest rates in the next few weeks in its anti-inflationary policy – assumes that during the next year more and more institutions, governments and individuals will become part of this new blockchain-based digital economy.

In reality, this is a good time to enter the world of cryptocurrency investing because of the price of the currencies. Any investment worth its salt seeks to buy cheap for a future sale at a higher price. That is what can be found today in this digital ecosystem based on the blockchain.

In contrast to the historic highs experienced by currencies such as Ethereum, Bitcoin or Cardano last year, this moment when their value is not there is key for those who seek to diversify portfolios and enter what will be, tomorrow, the global digital economy in which to operate in a decentralized way.

Thanks, also, to the bots to which, thanks to a secure software and a series of indications, are programmed to get more out of purchases and sales, in the medium and long term it is possible to obtain investment strategies that are beneficial and more than positive.

Whatever the case may be, the maximum experts in the field of cryptocurrencies agree that it is time to buy and, if possible, before the FED raises rates. Why? The explanation seems simple: it is when users decide to contain spending and save in the face of economic information, ceasing to invest in certain fluctuating assets such as crypto.

A moment of change in the market that can end up attracting, as soon as inflation is controlled, more and more investors. And as we all know, the greater the demand, the greater the value.