Will stocks party like it's 2019? Barclays says Fed pivot could play out differently this time

Matteo Colombo The equities market is “jumping the gun” if it believes a Federal Reserve pivot will play out like it did under similar circumstances in 2019, according to Barclays, who thinks that high inflation could lead to a different scenario this time around. In a recent note to clients, Barclays said that while the Fed’s 2019 pivot into a tight labor market and slow growth conditions did result in the S&P 500 (SPY) (SP500) rallying around 40%, “the macro and policy setup is much less favorable for equities today.” One key difference, said the bank, was that inflation was “under control” when the Fed pivoted in 2019, a scenario Barclays doesn’t see happening any time soon. “This past October’s CPI was likely the peak, but the tight labor market means inflation is unlikely to come off fast enough to spur the Fed pivot the equity market is discounting, leaving valuations significantly disconnected from the current macro fundamentals and our earnings forecasts,” said Barclays. In related news, Wells Fargo has set a modest target of 4,200 for the S&P 500 in 2023.