Will Silvergate Capital, Signature Bank beat FQ4 consensus estimates?

Viorika/iStock via Getty Images Regional banks, Silvergate Capital (SI) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), are due to report their FQ4 results on Tuesday, January 17th, before market open. SI’s consensus EPS estimate is $0.72 (+8.90% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is -$778.04M. Over the last 2 years, SI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimates 75% of the time. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 7 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 4 downward revisions. For SBNY, the consensus EPS estimate is $4.90 (+13.01% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $687.62M (+20.77% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, SBNY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 50% of the time. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 14 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward revisions. Will the two crypto-related banks beat estimates this quarter? Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini had downgraded the shares of SI, having said its earnings power could be “materially reduced” if its tangible book value were to deteriorate more than expected. Similarly, Jefferies analysts Ken Usdin and Casey Haire had lowered the ratings of SBNY due to a tougher outlook for net interest income growth due to the management’s decision to shrink its crypto deposits. Additionally, the analyst said its loan growth outlook is weaker as SBNY is no longer growing its capital call lending business. Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating system also give the stocks a Sell rating. Silvergate Capital has negative EPS revisions and decelerating momentum when compared to other financials stocks, while Signature Bank has decelerating momentum and is overpriced. SI and SBNY shares have lost significant value in the last six months, and the downward trajectory is expected to continue. Here is a look at the two companies’ six months price movements, when compared to the broader S&P 500 index and bitcoin: