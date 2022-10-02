Will Nifty hit 19,000 or 16,000 first? Here’s how navigate current market conundrum

The markets of late have been painstakingly flat with tight sideways movement which makes one wonder whether we will see 19,000 on Nifty first or 16,000. To most of us, the so-called long-term investors, it shouldn’t matter but unfortunately the long term is just a sum of many short terms. If there’s one goal to believe in, it is simplification of investing habits. Therefore, the drivers of returns can broadly be summed into valuations, earnings, macro environment and flows and finally the interest rate cycle. We decided to take a track of these variables for our investing outlook.

At ~20X Price to Earnings on the Nifty, valuations are close to their averages. The Indian market cap to GDP at ~110% is lower than the pandemic high but not-so close to its average. So, while the broad markets look devoid of opportunity, there is disproportionate opportunity in select sectors. It is those sectors that one needs to tap. And who knows if this volatility takes us in the 16,500-17,000 range on Nifty, even broad markets will be attractive. Nifty’s EPS is pegged at Rs 1,000 for FY2024. At the average P/E multiple of 20 times, this could translate into Nifty 20,000, offering ~20% return in the next 18-20 months.

Until then, there’ relatively more opportunity in financials, auto, pharmaceuticals and healthcare. There is also a big theme emerging for the next few quarters- compression in input prices. As per the latest India PMI release, “input cost pressure retreated to one year low in August-2022”. If this trend is to continue, which we expect, there will be an opportunity in sectors which use commodities as inputs. Therefore, we are looking for opportunity in cement, tiles, and other capital goods.

We note that margins have been drying away after an extra-ordinary rise during Covid era (Not for healthy reasons- most expenditure cuts were from employee expense/travel). Finally, early signs of wage-inflation are visible in the economy. This makes discretionary consumption an attractive place. Of course, a robust festive season with kindled spirits strengthens the case. No doubt, India’s consumer sentiment index at 73 is worth some space in our investment thesis.

Moving on to the macro-environment and the much-touted expression of “decoupling” — from blind decoupling to calibrated decoupling to no-decoupling, we have seen the narrative progress in all directions. If there’s one stance we can possibly take, it is of “de-speeding”- the economies are moving in same direction but at different speeds. While the developed economies are tottering, India has more resilience. Most of this resilient strength is from domestic factors. In a highly globalised world, there’s no way an economy can be shielded from external storms.



The effects of those are visible in India as well with low exports growth, high imports growth (both high prices and rising volumes), resulting in high trade deficit and a pressure on current account deficit. Clearly, India appears to be a steady ship in choppy waters given there’s more strength in India than in the historical cycles, but it will not be wise to completely dismiss external risks. At this juncture, India is navigating the external challenges very well.

India has now deservingly garnered the FII flows. In our last report, we had argued that there are barely any reasons for India to not attract flows. It is the strongest emerging market as far as macroeconomic fundamentals are concerned. That has rightly reflected in India attracting the most flows in July and August among its peers (the data for China is not available). Additionally, the flows have come in sectors that are of interest, banking, autos, consumer goods, healthcare, industrial are leading the $7.1 billion of FII equity flows seen in the last couple of months.

Finally, always a joker in the pack are the interest rates. We believe it is prudent to assume that long term rates are somewhere close to their near-term highs- barring the market volatility. There’s no reason for global central banks to hike aggressively when growth indicators are slowing, and inflation expectations are trending downwards. Therefore, monetary policies are likely to deliver their penultimate/ultimate rate hikes this year. India has an additional reason to celebrate from inclusion in the JP Morgan EM bond index if it comes through. It is safe to assume that yields on the longer end of the curve are likely to either stagnate or moderate from these levels.

Having taken a data-based stock of the drivers of returns, we re-iterate investments are a personalised decision. Suit your risk appetite and time horizon.

(Ankita Pathak, the author is Product Manager & Macroeconomist, DSP Investment Managers )

