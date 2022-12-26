Will India’s power sector shine in 2023?

The Indian power sector is undergoing a significant change that has redefined the industry outlook. The power industry’s future in India is bright, and sustained economic growth continues to drive electricity demand in the country.

India is the third-largest producer and consumer of electricity worldwide, with an installed power capacity of 408.71 GW as of October 31, 2022.

The private sector in the power industry in India generates 49% of the country’s thermal power, whereas States and the Centre generate 25% and 26.0%, respectively.

On the installed capacity generation basis Fossil Fuel based generation forms 58% & non-fossil fuel-based generation forms 42%. India’s National Grid is synchronously interconnected to Bhutan and importing excess electricity from Bhutan.

Few problems faced:

A large part of the Indian coal reserve is of low calorific value and high ash content, with poor fuel value. On average, Indian coal has a gross calorific value (GCV) of about 4500 Kcal/kg, whereas in Australia, for example, the GCV is about 6500 Kcal/kg.

The result is that Indian power plants using India’s coal supply consume a much higher amounts of coal as compared to imported coal. India’s Ministry of Forests & Environment has therefore mandated the use of coals whose ash content has been reduced to 34% (or lower) in power plants in urban, ecologically sensitive, and other critically polluted areas.

As a signatory to the Paris Agreement, India is also reducing power generation from coal to control the emission of greenhouse gases. The solar energy sector in India offers potentially enormous capacity, though little of this potential has so far been exploited.

Government’s thrust:

As per National Infrastructure Pipeline 2019 -25, energy sector projects accounted for the highest share of approximately 24% out of the total expected capital expenditure of Rs.111 lakh crore.

The government of India has identified the power sector as a key sector to promote sustained industrial growth. Some initiatives by the Government to boost the Indian power sector are as below:

• In the Union Budget 2022-23, the government allocated Rs 19,500 crore for a PLI scheme to boost manufacturing of high-efficiency solar modules.

• Under the Union Budget 2022-23, the government announced the issuance of sovereign green bonds, as well as conferring infrastructure status to energy storage systems, including grid-scale battery systems.

• Electrification in the country is increasing with support from schemes like Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY), and Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS).

• In order to meet India’s 500 GW renewable energy target and tackle the annual issue of coal demand-supply mismatch, the Ministry of Power has identified 81 thermal units which will replace coal with renewable energy generation by 2026.

• The government announced future plans to increase the funding under the PLI scheme for domestic solar cells and module manufacturing to Rs 24,000 crore from earlier Rs 4,500 crore to make India an exporting nation.

• The Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana, “Saubhagya”, was launched by the government of India with an aim of achieving universal household electrification.

(The author is Whole Time Director and Head of Institutional Business at )

