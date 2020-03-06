Wichita Man Jeremy Vos Sentenced For Robbing a Bank

(STL.News) – A Wichita man was sentenced today to 30 months in federal prison for bank robbery, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Jeremy Vos, 21, Wichita, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery. In his plea, he admitted that on July 23, 2019, he robbed Intrust Bank at 5500 E. Harry. He gave the teller a handwritten note saying, “This is a robbery. No (dye) bags. I have a gun.” Police arrested Vos the same day as the robbery.

Wichita police reported Vos had made a false report to 911 shortly before the robbery.

McAllister commended the Wichita Police Department, the FBI and Assistant U.S. Jason Hart for their work on the case

