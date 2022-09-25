Why You Should Buy Bitcoin (BTC), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and Big Eyes (BIG) in the Cryptocurrency Market Today – CoinCodex

As cryptocurrency prices aim for stability across the markets, choosing what coins to buy can be a tricky minefield to navigate. But for coins like Bitcoin (BTC), PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Big Eyes (BIG), each of their exceptional utilities, it may be a great idea to buy or trade them as they stand out in their respective niches. Hang on as we take a dive into these coins and what they offer.

Bitcoin (BTC): the Crypto King

Bitcoin is a digital currency designed to power the flow of immutable, decentralised and peer-to-peer transactions on the web and eliminate the need for third parties or intermediaries. Today, Bitcoin (BTC) is the first and world’s biggest cryptocurrency, and as of today, the Bitcoin Market cap stands at $382 billion, that’s 36.58% of the entire cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin emergence helped to create a solid and robust foundation that motivated the rise of today’s blockchain projects and cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin (BTC) is a decentralised store of value that helps transfer ownership or possessory rights as units of account. However, a prime cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), is a deflationary coin and has a total supply of 21 million coins. New coins are mined on the platform, and miners take on new transactions in the Bitcoin network and arrange them into blocks in exchange for rewards in the form of additional coins.

These blocks are protected by cryptographic calculations. If you want to get rich with crypto, then you should consider buying, holding, and lending Bitcoin (BTC), as these are listed as some of the most effective ways to earn from Bitcoin (BTC).

PancakeSwap (CAKE): Best DEX Exchange

PancakeSwap was founded by a team of anonymous developers in 2020 as a decentralised exchange on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). PancakeSwap (CAKE) employs an automated market maker (AMM) model to replace order books with a liquidity pool, thereby enabling its users to trade without the need for a centralised authority or an intermediary.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is rated as one of the most prominent decentralised exchange platforms on the Binance Smart Chain and has created a stiff rivalry with Uniswap (UNI), sometimes outperforming UNI in several instances to earn the top position. Although PancakeSwap (CAKE) isn’t particularly consistent in holding this position, it nevertheless demonstrates the impressive potential and uses cases that continue to attract investors and crypto holders. The recently launched PancakeSwap V2 is a welcome upgrade that offers about 1,426 token pairs to trade on its decentralised platform.

According to Coincodex, at the time of writing, PancakeSwap’s (CAKE) price today is $4.22, up by 4.89% in the last 24 hours. CAKE has weathered through the crypto collapse and has consistently offered stable cryptocurrency prices and impressive use cases that continue to endear it to the cryptocurrency market.

Big Eyes (BIG): High Presale Profits for You

Dogecoin’s launch saw the internet erupt with reposts, shares and tweets that later became the hallmarks of Dogecoin’s fame and financial success. Today, the new entrant, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is on a similar path, as it plans to harness the potential of the media and influencer economy in the DeFi market.

Big Eyes (BIG) is a community token fully committed to its mission of spreading wealth into the cryptocurrency market and protecting a core component of our planet’s ecosystem. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is carving a clear niche for its market by importing cat traits as its major hallmark. The coin is aimed at transferring wealth to the cryptocurrency market and salvaging our oceans and water bodies. Big Eyes (BIG) tokens are designed to generate income for its community and charity.

Big Eyes NFT Sushi team is developing a creative hub for its NFT events and competitions is being developed by the NFT Sushi team. The Big Eyes Sushi Crew club will create a space where persons with large eyes and other lovers of cats can own NFTs.

Today, 200,000,000,000 BIG tokens are offered for sale and purchase without taxes. 70% of the tokens have been put up for public presale, and already the team has raised over a million dollars in its presale phase, helping Big Eyes (BIG) establish its presence in the cryptocurrency market.

