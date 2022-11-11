Why the rise of the US dollar isn’t over yet

US Dollar has been exceptionally strong since May’21, leaving Chinese RMB to where it stood in 2008, Euro and Yen at levels last seen in 2002 and 1998 respectively and GBP to historic lows. Trade-weighted US$ is at a historic high.

Factors at core of dollar rally



Aggressive rates rise in the US leading to elevated US yields along with monetary policy divergence in key economies are prime factors driving dollar strength. Idiosyncrasies in other safe-haven economies have also made the greenback a unilateral choice during times of faltering growth outlook and reduced risk appetite. Japan’s continuation with yield curve control and deteriorating trade balance has led Yen to lose favour as a safe-haven choice.

Despite ~US$ 20bn of sales by MoF in Japan (for the first time since 1998), Yen continues to weaken. Structural challenges are building for GBP and EUR with external imbalances becoming more precarious and pointing to a broader decline in longer-term valuations.

Near-term Dollar strength may continue as the levers to pull dollar down stay evasive



A deteriorating growth outlook, fragile risk sentiment and Fed rate rise leading to elevated US yields have been at the core of a stronger dollar. For the USD to shift into a slower path or potentially reverse, these drivers need to change direction. As they elude us in the near term, we do not rule out further pain in the currency market. Peak Fed funds rate continues to get re-priced higher.

A Fed that is finished hiking may see the USD shift into a less vigorous form, though not essentially weaker one…



Rate hiking cycle is expected to take a breather in the US in early 2023. Does it imply benefit for other currencies? Not necessarily. There are few episodes in the past (such as 1985 and 2019) where the dollar rally continued despite Fed pivot. And in today’s backdrop, a Fed pivot does not necessarily mean rate cuts. As such, USD can still stay strong versus most major currencies with its relatively high yields and safe-haven status amidst falling global trade and commodity prices.

…and yield opportunities elsewhere. While we may not jump into dollar reversal very soon, but come 2023, we may begin to witness greater FX differentiation giving rise to selected opportunities elsewhere. Valuation premium in USD could steer mean reversal at least for currency pairs where fundamentals are sound.

A repeat of Plaza Accord looks less likely



For another Plaza accord to be successful, key economies need to come together to cooperate. It may be difficult to get China and US on the same table for currency adjustment. Secondly, the US is not done fighting inflation. Third, Japanese lessons post-1985 Plaza may make the world a bit sceptical this time. While unified interventionist strategy looks bleak, country-wise intervention has been happening and may continue.

What does all this mean for Indian Rupee?



Rupee has depreciated ~9-10% YTD. RBI has intervened in the FX market to contain disorderly moves and has lost 17% of its FX reserves in the last one year. Weakness against dollar aside, rupee is stable on a trade-weighted basis throughout last year.

Slowing global trade could lend some softness to commodity prices and reduce India’s import bill. We expect monthly trade deficit to moderate to US$ ~20bn a quarter ahead. Though, FY22 run rate of US$ 16bn per month may still be some time away, India’s manufacturing sector strength will keep goods import bill elevated. Exports, on other hand, moderate rapidly. Textiles, pharmaceuticals, and metals are a few categories which already see the pinch. Eventually though, as external demand weakens, it is likely to drive down good imports in India too.

Source: Bloomberg, SBIMF Research

Dollar strength could add to rupee’s weakness in the very near term. But as we head into 2023, rupee depreciation rate could come down significantly. Beyond two quarters, we would pencil ~82-83 levels in USD-INR based on sequential improvement in external account, falling inflation, relatively better domestic growth and maturing rate cycle. RBI’s reserves could drop by another US$ 30bn over the next six months as it continues to intervene to protect a disorderly depreciation.

Risks



Outcomes are only as good as the underlying assumptions. In current uncertain times, one should be humble at every expectation and question the assumptions. If geopolitics backdrop becomes averse, investors’ risk aversion could intensify, thereby fuelling the dollar strength. Chinese growth trajectory in 2023 will also be very crucial to shape the commodity outlook. If US inflation stays sticky, 5% peak rate assumption in the US could get challenged.

(Authors: Namrata Mittal, Economist and Mr. Rajeev Radhakrishnan, CIO – Fixed Income, Mutual Fund)

