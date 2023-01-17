Why the crypto market is in the green these days? Here are the top reasons – India Today

Bitcoin has surpassed the $21000 mark after experiencing a bloodbath last year. Even top altcoins are witnessing price jumps. A combination of increased investor confidence and ease of inflationary pressures, among others, are likely behind this surge. New Delhi ,UPDATED: Jan 17, 2023 18:38 ISTBy Jasmine Anand: The last few days have been great for the cryptoverse. Bitcoin, the world’s world’s largest and most popular digital coin has crossed the $21000 mark for the first time since 8 November 2022.In fact, after a brutal year last year for cryptocurrencies, we are witnessing a surge in the prices of cryptos. This price hike is likely to be driven by renewed investor confidence in the US central bank’s ability to control inflation without harming the economy. It is pointed out that the escalating inflationary pressures were a major problem in 2022 and the consumer prices report released in the US shows declining inflation from December 2022 to January 2023, which might have given the Fed enough reasons to lower the interest rate increases. Moreover, February’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is anticipating to yield a hike of 25 basis points, instead of the earlier 50 basis points, as per CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. Interestingly, cryptocurrencies have gained alongside other risk assets like the Nasdaq 100 stock index, registering profits for six straight days. This supports the growing belief that there is a connection between cryptos and macroeconomy. Moreover, investor bets on a rosier macroeconomic picture is also behind the push in the value of riskier assets.Price performance of top cryptocurrencies Let us now look at the current price behaviour of Bitcoin. At the time of writing this article, Bitcoin was gaining by 1.77 percent to $21,213.77, clocking a 26 percent gain in January 2023, leaping 22 percent in the past week alone. In fact, Bitcoin was stuck in a narrow range of around $16,000 to $17,000 for weeks before the latest breakout. The below-mentioned graphic image displays Bitcoin’s price performance in the last 30 days, i.e., from 18 December 2022 to 17 January 2023.Source: CoinmarketcapInterestingly, Ethereum, along with the other popular altcoins, has registered gains ever since the world’s largest crypto witnessed a surge this year. Ethereum, its closest peer, has also surged 29 percent this year, helping drive the value of the overall global cryptocurrency market above $1 trillion.Other popular cryptos like Cardano, Polygon, Solana, and Avalanche, have surged by 11.08 percent, 20.03 percent, 48.03 percent, and 35.83 percent, respectively, since the last seven days, as per Coinmarketcap.

Published On: Jan 17, 2023