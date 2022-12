The consequences of growing Solana skepticism have been dire, based purely on numbers. From a peak price of $258.78 on Nov. 6, 2021, Solana’s SOL token has declined to just over $10. That’s a drop of 96%, vastly sharper than the drawdowns from the peaks for BTC (-74.5%) and ETH (-74.6%). It’s even a sharper drop, incredibly, than dogecoin (DOGE) has seen in the bear market – the meme coin is down a mere 76% from its October 2021 peak.