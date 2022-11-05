Why PSU bank stocks are rising from the ashes

Investors often in the hunt for multi-bagger encounter wealth-destroyers. When you speak of wealth-destroyers one of the names that pop into their minds is PSU banks!

Nifty50 and Nifty Private Bank indices both have outperformed the Nifty PSU bank by ~8x and ~11x, respectively. But the recent stock performance of PSU banks has been rather unprecedented. On a YTD basis, Nifty PSU bank index has gained about 34%, while Nifty 50 and Nifty Private Bank index have gained only ~14.25% & ~2.2%, respectively.

There are a lot of reasons behind this change in the market’s perception of PSU banks. In this article, we will cover some of the important factors catalyzing this upward movement.

PSU banks have historically been plagued by poor asset quality due to their reckless lending. During the previous corporate credit cycle i.e. from FY10-14 PSU banks reported high loan growth of ~17%.

This growth was largely driven by the corporate book, especially in the infra segment. The hasty lending, economic slowdown & RBI’s asset quality review opened pandora’s box of gross NPAs.

However, since FY18, the sector has witnessed a gradual improvement with gross NPAs down to about ~6% levels in FY22 from the highs of ~11% in FY18.

PSU banks have especially focused on improving their corporate lending practices. This is evident from the fact that the credit growth in the corporate segment had slowed down and there has been a significant improvement in the credit rating profiles of corporates.

Cautious corporate lending certainly bore fruit as slippages from corporates for the PSU banks were in the range of 0.1% to 3% in FY22. PSU banks relatively performed better than their private peers in corporate slippages.

The retail segment, on the other hand, has never really troubled the PSU banks as a major chunk of their retail segment comes from housing loans.

The heavy corporate book which was once considered a drag for PSU banks is now set to push their loan growth. Due to a high public, and private capex and increasing utilization of working capital limits, there has been a pick-up in corporate credit. As PSU banks have a large pie of corporate loans versus private banks, they are set to benefit the most.

The system credit has increased during the last few quarters. The PSU banks were able to increase their market share during this time period and generated better growth than anticipated. In Q1FY23 PSU banks increased their loan market share to 58.6% up 60 basis points.

Improving asset quality, pick-up in loan growth, better capital adequacy, and lower provisions are expected to aid the return ratios of PSU banks. The market has already started discounting these positives which have resulted in an improvement in PSU bank’s valuations. They are expected to witness further re-rating; however, the valuations are expected to remain below the previous peaks.

Technical Outlook



On a technical aspect, the index is firmly placed above all the major exponential moving averages on the daily chart and has maintained its cycle of higher highs – higher lows, construing to have a bullish setup.

However, as Nifty is hovering near 18,000 levels, we have seen some tentativeness at higher levels but we do not construe this as any sign of worry. Traders are just opting to take some money off the table after seeing a decent up move in the previous couple of weeks.

As far as levels are concerned, 17,750-17,700 is likely to cushion any fall on an immediate basis whereas, on the flip side, a decisive breach over the immediate resistance of 18,200 could trigger a strong rally towards 18,400 and beyond.

