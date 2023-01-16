Why Morgan Stanley is bullish on emerging market equities

Emerging markets have made a strong start to 2023. Against this backdrop, the moderation of bond yields and volatility may further boost EM equities and growth stocks, Morgan Stanley has said in a recent research report.“We expect emerging markets to outperform Japan this year, particularly favouring our key North Asia overweights of China, Korea and Taiwan. We are now more bullish on China growth recovery, given faster reopening, stronger housing support and tech regulatory easing,” it said.Based on the first five trading days of the year, Morgan Stanley’s analysis has suggested a weak positive correlation between early year and full-year returns.The MSCI EM index closed up 6% in the first five trading days of 2023 — the strongest start since 2007 — driven by a weakening dollar and a faster-than-expected China reopening.Within the EM, the top three performers during the first five trading sessions were Peru, China and Mexico. In contrast, Turkey, Indonesia and Kuwait were the bottom three performing markets.Meanwhile, Indian markets have been trading in the red since the start of the year, with both Sensex and Nifty losing over 1% on a year-to-date basis. On Monday, Sensex closed 0.28% lower at 60,092, while Nifty ended the day at 17,894.

“Our preference would be to stay overweight on quality growth stocks and look for stocks with higher consensus revisions and momentum. After the recent phase of reversal or junk stock rally, we expect investors to regain focus on fundamentals, while moderation of bond yields and volatility support the relative outperformance of growth over value,” Morgan Stanley said.Catalysts for new emerging markets’ bull-run include peak US dollar, quicker China re-opening and moderation in bond yields. “As the emerging markets currencies strengthen relative to the US dollar, emerging market equities tend to outperform developed market equities, as sentiment is usually more positive in such periods. Capital tends to flow,” Morgan Stanley said.The brokerage is overweight on financials in the Asia-Pacific ex-Japan sector allocation process. Although bond yields have come down recently, it is still a favorable business environment for financials, with rates staying at a higher level relative to recent history. Morgan Stanley also favours the IT sector as it expects a cyclical trough in H123 and anticipates a recovery in the second half of 2023.The firm last year had downgraded India to ‘underweight’ following its outperformance to other emerging market peers.(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)