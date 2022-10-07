Why is the crypto market down today? By Cointelegraph – Investing.com



Why is the crypto market down today?



Crypto prices are falling on Oct. 7 as (BTC) failed in its attempt to lock in gains above the $20,500 level. For the past 115 days, BTC price has been pinned between $17,600 and $24,500, and the current price action simply shows Bitcoin trading within the lower section of the range.

Ether (ETH) and a majority of altcoin prices are also seeing single-digit losses. Generally, the crypto market is tracking the pullback taking place in equities markets, with the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq down 2.16%, 1.62% and 3.03%, respectively.

