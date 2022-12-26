Why is L&T betting big on defence? Jayant Patil Explains

“In terms of taking it overseas, in 2016, India never had an export policy. Today we have Rs 13,000 crore of exports and 92% is from the private sector. Export sales today are larger than what the Government of India was buying from the private sector three years back. Today the government buys 25% from the private sector and that is nearly Rs 20,000-25,000 crore and on top of that, Rs 13,000 crores from exports. So it is improving, it is growing,” says Jayant Patil, Member of Executive Committee, L&T.

In L&T’s Strategic Systems Complex (SSC) in Talegaon in Maharashtra, all the prototypes as well as the production of defence equipment takes place. Can you walk us through that process?

In fact, this campus is the first completely defence manufacturing facility that came up in the country; absolutely the first private sector defence factory. We decided that in this place, we will build the bulk of the major systems which need to be part of our core – electronics, the software that goes in and the assembly integration and testing of complete equipment. That is what we do at the SSC.

The SSC began from the day we started doing design and development. The first of the weapons to be inducted with the Indian Army from the private sector and also as much for DRDO. There is the Pinaka Weapons System which took a good amount of time to develop but this has been in production since 2006. So more or less, this factory was set up for some of these weapon systems and that is how it actually began.

So all the action happens at this facility for manufacturing as well as testing?

Except the weapon firing, we do entire testing here.

I just want to understand the defence industry as a whole because it is at an inflection point or at a very sweet spot. There has been a huge thrust on indigenisation by the government and it is poised for very rapid growth. Do you see us at that inflection point?

I would say the inflection point is slightly behind us. We are now into real action. For us, this is a sector where we invested very heavily in the mid 80s. We were not allowed to produce anything, we could only do research for the bulk of the weapon systems that have been developed by L&T in collaboration with DRDO. Pinaka was the first example.

So at a time when the private sector was not allowed to play a role in defence, this work actually began. After the sector opened, in 2001-2002 it was licensed and from that licensing point, by about 2014, we arrived at a scenario where the government was willing to listen to industry, make ways so that they can actually be brought in in a very big way.

From 2015 to 2022, if I look at these seven years, our budgets of capital equipment have doubled, the indigenous percentage of our budget has also doubled. What it means is the actual allocation of money has become four times and that is precisely why I say it is not just an inflection, it is in action now because the inflection point was in 2017-18. Today, very large volume orders are coming to the private sector and we can expect the whole thing to become much larger. I see more and more items coming to the private sector from the negative list for imports. We call it the positive indigenisation list.

Along with the positive indigenisation list, very large allocations have been made to the sector. Today about Rs 1 lakh crore per year is getting bought from different private as well as public industries and the private sector’s share is about Rs 25,000 crore. We are a major player, obviously the largest in the private sector and that is essentially where we see the sector moving up.

Currently, the government has decided to buy more than Rs 4-4.5 lakh crore worth weapons from Indian companies. Those companies which are ready are typically those who have spent 35-40 years in the sector as L&T has done. We see this bringing in very large volumes as the time passes and that is essentially where the action is. This was the first factory. We have set up multiple factories thereafter.

Just let us talk about L&T specifically with Rs 14,000 crore defence order book, which is about 3.8% of the Rs 3.7 lakh crore major order book. What is going to be the potential in terms of the order book for defence in the next one year and next 3-5 years. Will the percentage contribution to revenue increase?

The percentage contribution certainly will increase to about 8-10% from defence alone.

By when?

Typically I expect it to happen in two to three years. Within this year, we see the percentage starting to increase dramatically. When I say this year, there is always one rider. With Ministry of Defence, March can always become June, a quarter here or there in terms of our processes because it is the public money being spent and there is enormous amount of checks and balances in the system and that is for good. At least in the last many years, we have not heard of any scams in defence and that is essentially where it takes time. But, it is also a market which truly rewards. It is a sunshine sector. Less than Rs 8,000-10,000 crore was coming to the private sector just six, seven years back.

How do you see the order book growing from Rs 14,000 crore in defence?

That will grow by itself because we typically go about between 10 and 15% year-on-year and today our base being Rs 3.75 lakh crore, we will increase. Now defence will outgrow that rate of growth and that is the current indication.

So 15 to 20%?

Probably even larger but that is essentially where you may not get all of them year-on-year on a sustained basis. Defence tends to be crests and hills and that is essentially where some amount of orders flow in a cluster and some obviously will take years. Typically a year before election, six months to nine months after election always remain a lull time and normally it is the order book which sustains you through.

There has been a robust order inflow as well for L&T within the defence sector. Walk us through some of the recent major orders that you have bagged? What can we expect on the anvil?

In fact, some of the major ones are just about to be getting into the order book this year. What you see around is a whole lot but besides that, orders for two warships that we recently won and for one of them we have already signed a contract. The second one, we are about to be signing a contract. We have the entire Army bridging equipment irrespective of whether it is a small five meter bridge or to a 75 meter bridge, all made by L&T, designed and developed here.

This year we also see some extremely high power long range radars. That is essentially where we start getting into extremely high value add to completely shut what India used to import some years back. So today this factory alone produces about 40 different types. We then moved into radars, warships, submarines and for each of these segments, we saw major orders. We see the K9 Vajra order repeating this year.

What is the update on K9 Vajra, the additional order, the battleship management systems, Pinaka etc. What is the update on those?

Pinaka right now is in the order book and we are executing it. Obviously there will be one more repeat of Pinaka but it should not be within the next one, one and a half year. It probably will be thereafter. But there is something very wonderful which we did in the last two, two and a half years and that is a part of that we call the close-in weapon system and we named it very aptly Sudarshan, Lord Krishna’s weapon, which can do anything. You can throw it and it will destroy anything and come back.

In our case, there is a close-in weapon system, right from radars to command control to guns and a full-fledged system. We actually won that contract. It is yet to get into the order book. At some point in time, by the time the financial year unfolds, those are orders which one can obviously expect in very quick time and quite large. The order sizes are growing.

What is the average order size now?

Typically today, the model of the bridge is a little more than 2000. We will see the close-in weapon system to be more than 6,000 to 7,000. And that is an indication.

Where will you close your order book by year-end for defence?

For this year, I always say that March can become June but we probably should be at least doubling from where we are.

From the current Rs 14,000 crore to about Rs 28,000 crore?

Yes.

When it comes to India looking at a lot of export opportunities as well with artillery systems, military equipment etc. What about exports as a contribution of your overall revenues?

Today in defence, whatever we do, about 10% is typically in the form of exports; 90% is our four armed forces and primarily the business was started primarily to look at our own armed forces to become Atmanirbhar. We were part of that atmanirbhar story before the prime minister articulated it. We created that Atmanirbharta. You would not find any foreign equipment which with a transfer or technology has come here.

That is essentially where L&T’s relationship with defence research becomes important is nearly three and half, four decades of work. As a result, across systems, there are complete platforms. We today have a factory which builds battle tanks; we have a factory to build warships and submarines. We do military communications, we do radars, we do all weapons for the Army as well as Air Force and Navy.

And the comany focuses a lot on smart technology and digital driven focus. How do you plan to capitalise on that within the defence space?

In fact, the smart technologies are always part of any defence because every one of these equipment have what is called the main controllers and the embedded software that goes into it. Now the entire embedded aspect which is called embedded intelligence, the embedded intelligence is embedded by us indigenously and that is essentially where the concept of smart and completely digital comes from. Exactly three decades back, in 1992 we turned digital. We decided to take this into the other markets. Today about 27 Indian cities are smart because of the smart offerings of Larsen & Toubro.

What is the update when it comes to Garden Reach Shipbuilders, there were some warships. What is happening with respect to Mazagon Dock as well because there was a potential submarine order Rs 45,000 crore. There have been some delays on that front. Could you walk us through the latest on both of these?

On the ships, you touched a very important point and the history of this programme was competitive. We had lost it. GRSE actually won two major contracts, one they won on their own; second they won along with . Since they did not have a capacity, it was extremely mature dialogue because for decades of relationship that we enjoy with GRSE as a customer.

The CMD of GRSE at that point in time was Admiral VK Saxena. Admiral Saxena and I got talking; he said I do not have capacity, I said my yard is empty and that is exactly where we created an amazing PPP. Truly we believe that this PPP model is the way to go for in the future where irrespective of who invested into a facility – Larsen & Toubro or the Government of India – each can produce for the other.

Now the ship which we just launched is the first of the ASW Corvette. Of course, we built three more ships for them before. But this is the fourth one and will build another three. So we are going to be building seven ships for GRSE. On the submarine programme, you very rightly mentioned again that it is a very large order, probably a life-time single largest order we can probably expect.

Of course, order sizes will keep going up in future. The submarine is a Rs 43,000 crore order as per its clearance value. As time passes the cost keeps getting built up because inflation keeps happening, the rupee-dollar scenario will make it more expensive but the submarines are in pipeline on a firm path. There is further extension that has to come. There are some issues with respect to the tender and they are getting addressed. We expect another seven-eight months to be at a stage where the bids would have happened.

We were discussing orders. But when it comes to defence also there seems to be some problems or concerns when it comes to delays, procedural processes. Have you been witnessing that or have you seen a lot of those issues ironed out?

It needs some amount of conditioning to get into the defence market. It does tend to be very slow and all of us long-timers believe that the pace comes in more because of the responsibility that we have as a democracy. Anybody can ask any question and that is where we know what possibly can happen in a year, takes three and that is the pace at which things happen.

Are you worried about newer private players entering the space as well? Would that impact profitability in any sense?

For Larsen & Toubro, we take competition very seriously because anyone who is not in a protected market would need to be so. Fact is the future is all about doing things here – being Atmanirbhar. Larsen & Toubro’s DNA is in being Atmanirbhar because the company it started the day World War came in. The founders had nothing to do except doing things on their own and that became the psyche of our organisation that we still do things our own way.

Now it makes a huge difference in competitive games. For the Close-in Weapon System (CIWS), we had an Indian solution, indigenous IP, indigenous knowhow. So when a foreigner brings in knowledge, obviously the foreigner charges for the knowledge and that becomes a part of the cost. So if you are on a long-term focus, you need to have your own capability and to that extent at least for some period we believe Larsen & Toubro will have a differentiator.

If others start investing, we are one of the largest investors in R&D. I started my career in R&D and that is essentially what keeps us ahead of most because what you see in terms of the breadth across my seven manufacturing locations, this is not something which today most in the industry can talk of. We are in a differentiated position more because of doing things our own way.

What about entering drone manufacturing? The government is looking at a ban on import of drones?

When we talk of drones, it is a highly crowded market and probably the entire segment of the market is Chinese imports. While we are looking at extremely large drones and that is why the unmanned segment – where the underwater mini submarine is still called a drone. Today Larsen & Toubro is putting on an enormous amount of our own R&D, our own money in very large drones which can stay for 3-5-7 days in air.

Is there an investment, what is the investment that is being made for this?

Today we put in about 15% of what we get beyond EBITDA, the cash earnings in R&D.

And what kind of growth do you foresee here?

We see that this is something which has been going higher year on year and the demand for R&D is always there. Now you start stretching your mind in terms of what is needed. I will give a few examples. One of the weapons systems that we saw around there was a requirement to create a quick reaction weapon.

The quick reaction weapon system was created in 13 months. That is where you leverage your past knowledge. Before 2020, we were not so active in the north-east, but the north-east requires equipment and we never bought equipment for high altitude and low temperature. A lot of the Indian army’s focus today is getting on to high altitude, low temperature warfare and that is where the light tank becomes important. The need was never felt, the Chinese brought the 35 tonne tanks there,, all our tanks are 50 tonnes and above, obviously a tank needs to be created and that is where we got into a fundamental R&D. We are creating one of our own.

Would you look at aircraft integration?

We decided as a company that since the overall demand in India for fighter aircrafts is much smaller and the government in the past always had orders with only one organisation, we are happy being the largest tier I vendor. We do the wings, we do lots of avionics for LCA as well as a variety of aircraft and that is a segment we decided we are happy in, being the tier I and I understand that.

I understand that there are about seven facilities. The initial investment for that was about Rs 8,000 crore. What is it looking to grow at? What is the investment in these facilities?

Currently my belief is for the volumes which we do per year basis, we are over invested.

Which is what?

Typically about 4,000 and that is where we are over invested. We could do more.

So what is it currently at your capacity utilisation?

Typically a place like this, it is almost 70-80%. But in Hazira, there is much more we could do. In Kattupalli, we are not even 10%.

So lots of the capacities are currently being underutilised?

Underutilised.

What about margins that you enjoy in the defence business? Where do they stand at?

We publicly talk about the EBITDA margins because the segment we used to report stays far better than what Larsen & Toubro otherwise earns.

So currently at…?

So we are happy. Double digits obviously…

How do you look to grow? Will be double digits?

It will stay there but I do not expect percentage margins to be going up for a reason. When you give a capability to a nation you do not price it. We know that when it was imported, it was a far higher price. We are happy about granting that capability to the nation at an affordable cost. In terms of quality, we certainly would want to do much better and that we have proven through our track record, but it is at a much lower price point.

What about procurement, more PLI schemes that are required in the sector? Has execution on the ground improved for defence?

It certainly has improved because the first thing that fuels it is the orders. From literally less than Rs 35,000 crore a year that the industry had fallen to, to about Rs 1 lakh crore per year is a sizable increase for Indian industry. Now in addition to that, something like a PLI would make a difference because today for the sustenance of the industry, for it to do well, some of these initiatives have to actually happen.

In terms of taking it overseas, in 2016, India never had an export policy. It came in and today we have Rs 13,000 crore of exports and 92% is from the private sector, small industry, big industry all of us put together are putting in a good amount of effort. So export sales today are larger than what the Government of India was buying from the private sector three years back. Today the government buys 25% from the private sector and that is nearly Rs 20,000-25,000 crore and on top of that, Rs 13,000 crores from exports. So it is improving, it is growing.

