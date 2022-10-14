Finance

Why is Kroger buying Albertsons, and how will it affect shoppers?

October 14, 2022
Hattie Francis
Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen in the produce section of the Oakley Kroger Marketplace.

Kroger’s plan to acquire supermarket rival Albertsons in a nearly $25 billion deal would create a grocery juggernaut with more than 4,500 stores in 48 states.

On Friday, Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen told The Cincinnati Enquirer, part of the USA TODAY network, what he thought the deal would do for shoppers, workers and Cincinnati. Here are the highlights:

How will the Kroger-Albertsons deal affect shoppers and the products on store shelves?

McMullen: “A lot of supply chain savings will really be helping improve freshness of product because we’ll have warehouses closer to the stores and you’ll be able to take a day or two out of the cycle for those fresh products as well. … When I look at their (Albertsons’ private label) brands, they’ve done a great job. … Between the two companies, we have an amazing portfolio.”