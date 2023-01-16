Why investors shouldn’t move out of SIPs despite a dull market? Deepak Shenoy explains

“In both broad market valuations and individual sectors, we are finding a lot of opportunity and I do not think we are overvalued. We may be at a premium to China but then China does not like people investing in their stocks for making profits. We are not overvalued compared to our own growth and nobody else seems to have the growth we have,” says Deepak Shenoy, Founder, Capital Mind.

Why are markets stuck in a range? It seems enough is happening in other asset classes; gold is at an all-time high, Bitcoin has made a comeback, S&P is doing a rock ‘n roll but our markets are dud. They are completely dead right now!

Yes. I think one of the problems is that we have a situation where India is not performing but the rest of the world seems to be and about six months ago, we had a situation where the rest of the world was going down and we were relatively outperforming. I think from that perspective, the way things are in flux, we are waiting for results to trickle in. There is a Budget coming up, people are talking about changes in capital gains structure and so there is a lot of uncertainty right now. Also to a large extent, domestic investors have been really active. Last year, just in active equity mutual funds Rs 1,80,000 crore came in. This is apart from whatever EPFO and all the other institutional investments into equity are. There is probably a pause over there as well. All that added up and we are seeing some kind of a pause but it does not look so bad. We are still only at about 6-7% from the all-time high. It is not like something to be worried about. It is just that it is not as exciting as it used to be.Gold is at a record high, fixed deposits are giving 9% return. But the equity market, from these levels and with earnings growth, still will not give more than 10-12% return. If you get lucky, maybe 15% return but that is not guaranteed for an average investor. Why should you continue with SIPs and why should money not move out of SIPs to gold or fixed deposits?

Gold’s 10-year return is 0% in dollar terms and in rupee terms. It is exactly as the dollar appreciation that we have had in 10 years. In 10 years, it has been about 0.3% more than inflation. In comparison, the Nifty has roughly given 6.5-7% more than inflation in the last 10 years, it is only the last one year that we are seeing this aberrative move in gold and if the government were to reduce duties from that crazy 15% which incites smuggling to happen down to 5% or 6%, we are going to see a drop in the price of gold and the returns even for the 10 years will become negative. « Back to recommendation storiesSo gold is a terrible investment longer term, especially when we have productivity benefits and lower inflation in India, it is a bad idea. In fixed deposits, you could make the case of 9%. Yes, that sounds like an attractive proposition but I think we will get more than 9% traditionally over the next five or any five year period. An SIP in the Nifty has given you for the most part of the time more than 10% returns since the Nifty has started or since we have data.

I would say that given this it just seems like equity in the longer term is a great way to go. You asked me about 2023, I do not know, we can go either way in equity. This is a good time to be invested but I am an asset manager. We are obviously going to say that because that drives capital towards us but I am bullish for the longer term, I think the economy will grow at 12% and equity should give us that.ET Now: Platform companies like JustDial, had come under huge pressure during Covid and earnings had taken quite a bit of beating. But on Monday JustDial was up around 10%. Is it the time to start looking at these companies or would you rather stay away?Deepak Shenoy: JustDial and IndiaMart are probably the only players that make sense in this space though they are technically in the same space as one of their bigger competitors which was a private company and not technically a competitor. They are in the same space as Udaan and there are a different series of issues in the start-up funding space. So this is a kind of a return for some of these stocks. Now JustDial has shown some good returns after a long time. I was expecting through the lockdowns and through other stuff that their returns would be good but they have seen the results of it only now. We will see how IndiaMart’s results are. That is another stock that has not performed for over a year now but given where we are, it just might be a flipping point for the stocks. When nobody talks about them for a while and then they start performing. I am waiting for results before I can say anything final on that one.Are you booking profits? If so, where is it already done?

Well we have got some profit booking that has happened everywhere. There is something or the other that is always going to be changing hands once in a month or once in three months. At this point, I am not very keen on saying that this is the end of the bull run. In fact, it seems that the market is so pessimistic that every time I look at it, the pessimism drives me to say the market is going to go down too much in comparison. If it actually was so pessimistic and the market is just 5% off from an all time high, it seems like even one positive news can drive it back up quite easily. It does not make sense to book your winners here; rather use this time to get rid of some of the losers and we are doing that in all our portfolios anyways. Just re-jigging the portfolio as results come by, we will get a better view. Now this is one of the few quarters when you get a decent one year to have performed because all the previous quarters before this had some Covid impact or the other in the previous year. This time there are no excuses left. So if companies do well, then they are looking at this quarter.If markets are so pessimistic then why are valuations high? Every brokerage is now of the view that we are trading at a premium to other markets. We are trading at a premium to historical market. One trades at a premium when there is optimism, not when there is pessimism. My question is is there pessimism out there?

We do not have Nifty 50 averages because Nifty changed its philosophy some two years ago. So I looked at that average from the BSE Sensex 50, the average PE ratio is about 25. We are at 22.6 or something right now. So, we are not at a premium in any meaningful way. The earnings growth at the same time has been over 25%. In fact, it is just a little bit below 25% right now but the earnings have not yet come in. So, we will have to see what happens after the earnings. I do not think we are overvalued from a historical PE or earnings growth to PE kind of ratio. I also do not think that the overvaluation is across the board. There may be some select sectors; FMCG, MNC companies for instance which are extremely overvalued. A lot of FMCG companies in general are overvalued but infrastructure companies are tremendously undervalued, a lot of banks have come to more reasonable valuations. Pharma seems to be in a better valuation play right now. Auto is trading at 20 times earnings, 15-17 times earnings, they should trade at 35 times earnings. IT may be a little bit overvalued at the higher end but a lot of the lower end midcap IT has come down to meaningful valuations. So in both broad market valuations and individual sectors, we are finding a lot of opportunity and I do not think we are overvalued. We may be at a premium to China but then China does not like people investing in their stocks for making profits. But I do not think we are overvalued compared to our own growth and nobody else seems to have the growth we have. So, you will have to give us a little bit of premium because of that.