Why Do My Gums Bleed When I Brush My Teeth? (5 Major Causes)

Brussels (Brussels Morning) – Most people don’t pay attention to their bleeding gums while they brush their teeth. However, you must pay special attention to it as it could be a big problem. Healthy gums don’t bleed so there could be several different reasons why your gums are bleeding. You could be following incorrect hygiene habits and can even have chronic health conditions.

5 Major Causes Behind Your Bleeding Gums

Here are the 5 major causes behind your bleeding gums while you brush your teeth.

1. Hard Brushing And Flossing

Daily flossing and brushing too hard daily can lead to gum bleeding. It is important to brush your teeth every day at least twice as this will help you to maintain your oral hygiene. However, it is important to stay careful while brushing or flossing your teeth. Pushing too hard while brushing or flossing can damage your gums.

This can cause the gum line to erode. Your gums could get sore and might start bleeding if they are left untreated. It is best to use a soft-bristled toothbrush and a non-abrasive toothpaste to keep your teeth healthy. Always apply gentle pressure, and go soft on your gums to prevent damage.

2. Sign Of Gum Disease

A major sign of the periodontal disease is bleeding gums. If you spot bleeding while brushing or flossing your teeth, then it could be a sign of gum disease. It might be at an early stage and could later take the form of gingivitis.

This can cause redness, swelling, and irritation in your gums. Gingivitis can transform into a more serious gum disease that is known as periodontitis. This can infect the deeper layer of soft tissue and can damage your teeth and bones.

It is best to get a comprehensive oral exam to identify the problem. Your dentist will recommend the right course of action to cure gum disease. Depending on the severity and the cause of the infection, it is best to get professional cleaning or consider surgical treatment. Most gum disease attacks are due to poor oral hygiene habits. It is best to stick to regular brushing and flossing routines to stay away from gum diseases.

3. Abscessed Tooth

If you have a cavity or crack in your tooth and it is not treated on time, then it can result in capturing harmful bacteria inside the tooth. The bacteria can enter the crevices and your entire dental pulp can get infected.

This is an area of your tooth that contains the blood vessels and nerves. If you have an infection at this depth, then it can cause tooth roots to swell. It can also lead to the creation of tender and inflamed gums. Brushing and flossing alone can incite bleeding and can be painful as well.

It is important to treat an abscessed tooth, by getting treatment from your dentist. He may drain the area and perform a root canal to heal the infection to save the tooth. In severe cases, the tooth itself can be extracted as this will eliminate the infection.

4. Unfit Dentures or Partials

Dentures will feel comfortable as they will allow you to eat, speak, and smile without any trouble. But over time, you may experience bone loss in your jaw. Your mouth can change shape and can cause once-comfortable dentures to become unfit for your mouth.

Ill-fitting dentures will irritate your gums and can cause a lot of pain, and discomfort. It is not a good idea to ignore the symptoms as this can lead to long-term health issues, like mouth ulcers or infections.

It is important to prevent continued bone loss in your jaw, by getting dental implants. With dental implants, you can protect your natural tooth root, as your jawbone gets the stimulation that it needs. The dental implants will prevent gum lines and will keep your gum tissues to become healthy and supportive. The dental treatments will help you to keep your natural teeth healthy.

5. Underline health condition

Sometimes, bleeding gums can be due to a health condition. If you don’t follow good oral health or hygiene, then it could lead to a serious health condition. If you use a blood thinner, such as heparin or warfarin, then your teeth might bleed easily while you brush your teeth.

Pregnant women might also experience bleeding gums because they are undergoing hormonal changes. This can lead to inflammation and can cause pregnancy-related gingivitis. You might also face vitamin deficiencies that can cause weakened gum tissue and can affect the body’s ability to heal.

What To Do To Stop Bleeding When You Brush Your Teeth?

If your gums bleed after brushing, then here are some household remedies that can help you to stop the bleeding.

1. Good Oral Hygiene

Bleeding gums can be a sign of bad oral hygiene. As a result, it is important to ensure that you brush your teeth at least twice a day. It is also important to keep brushing for a minimum of two minutes. You must floss daily as this will help you to maintain good oral health. It is also important for women who are pregnant to take care of their oral hygiene. The fluctuations of hormones during pregnancy can cause the likely hood of gum disease.

2. Apply Ice On The Affected Area

Applying ice on the affected area can help you to reduce the amount of bleeding that comes out from the gums. Putting a cube on your gums can help you to soothe minor injuries that can cause swelling in the teeth.

3. Use Mouthwash After Brushing

Antibacterial mouthwashes can help to prevent your gums from bleeding. These are perfect to reduce inflammation and will fight bacteria in your gums and mouth. Mouthwashes are also a great way to prevent gingivitis.

4. Rinse Your Mouth With Warm Water and Salt

Rinsing your mouth with salt water can help you to reduce the number of bacteria in your mouth. Add a teaspoon of salt to a cup of warm water and swish the salty water in your mouth for 15 – 30 seconds. Spit the water out and repeat this several times.