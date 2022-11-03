Why Bitcoin Price Will Not Pump 5x Anytime Soon but These Coins Will – Cryptonews

It’s been a bear market for most of 2022, with Bitcoin struggling to hold on to the 20k mark. Experts believe Bitcoin’s price will rise again with another bull run, but all indicators show that will not be happening anytime soon.

However, Dash2Trade (D2T), Calvaria (RIA), and Impact Project (IMPT) have shown massive potential and are poised to pump 5x their current value or more in the last weeks of the year. Here’s why.

Macroeconomic Events Affect BTC

Bitcoin had an unsteady first half of the year, but experts believe the coin will eventually hit $100,000 in 2023. However, demand for digital currency has drastically dropped as macroeconomic events affect its ability to add value.

The market’s sentiment has been hit from the Fed’s rate hike to inflation and various crypto reforms and regulations. As a result, Bitcoin has moved from its 2021 $69k all-time high (ATH) to just a little above $20k at press time.

Bitcoin’s price has traded sideways below the $19,000 price point over the last month and is struggling to stay above $20,000 for a while. But it jumped back to $20,000 on Tuesday afternoon and has remained steady.

Despite low prices, Bitcoin’s price has managed to stay mostly the same over the last month. While the price stability is significant when other assets are plummeting, the current price movement indicates that we will not see a sudden massive pump in the value of BTC.

DeFi Projects Continue to Grow in Crypto Winter

The crypto winter (or bear market) has affected the price of Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies, like Ethereum. But decentralized finance (DeFi) projects have continued to rally support and attract investors.

Unlike Bitcoin, new DeFi coins like D2T, $RIA, and IMPT are now rallying and set to reward early investors with high returns. These three projects have raised millions of dollars during presale and have shown that crypto investments are viable even at this time.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade is a trading signal and social trading platform that crypto traders can leverage to make well-informed trading decisions.

The D2T token is currently on presale, where it raised more than $500,000 in 2 days. At press time, the coin is in presale stage 3 and has raised over $4 million.

A D2T token is currently worth $0.05, but like other coins, D2 T’s value will increase after it’s listed on exchanges. Popular exchanges tend to have an impact on the price of an asset. So if D2T lists on a high-profile exchange like Binance, Coinbase, or MEXC, it could pump to $0.15 or higher.

That means early investors, who spend less to purchase the coin during the presale, will position themselves for long-term rewards.

Buy D2T on Presale Now

Impact Project (IMPT)

Impact project aims to streamline the carbon-credit industry and use blockchain technology to solve climate and environmental issues.

The IMPT utility token is also in its second presale stage, where it has sold a total of 654,833,719 IMPT tokens worth $12,061,175.56.

Utility is what drives cryptocurrency projects, and experts believe that IMPT’s value will increase because the Impact project is going to have a positive effect on our environment. Also, it will use blockchain technology to eliminate double-counting and industrial fraud, which every company will benefit from.

The media hype around IMPT is also organic, which will drive its value over the coming months.

Buy IMPT on Presale Now

Calvaria ($RIA)

Calvaria is an upcoming P2E game that allows players to buy trading cards representing different characters to battle for rewards in a virtual gaming world.

The $RIA utility token powers the Calvaria universe. Like other projects mentioned above, $RIA is on presale. The second presale stage was recently concluded, and the third and final presale stage is 92% done. During its presale, Calvaria sold 84,876,596 $RIA tokens worth $1,247,531.

Investors have gone bullish on the coin since the presale began, which will drive its value. At the same time, Calvaria will reduce the barrier of entry, which is a significant problem in the DeFi gaming space. The game requires low investments and has a free version for pure gamers.

These features will help it attract more gamers and investors when it is listed on exchanges in the coming weeks, and we’ll see its price surge upwards.

Buy RIA on Presale Now

Buy D2T on Presale Now