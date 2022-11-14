Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum-Related Stock Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Is Falling – Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Benzinga

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are trading lower by 5.30% to $9.92 Monday afternoon as crypto-related stocks continue to see volatility following the recent FTX bankruptcy.What Happened With FTX?Beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange FTX, its U.S. subsidiary FTX US, its sister firm Alameda Research and approximately 130 additional affiliated companies on Friday filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in a United States court.The stunning development comes as industry participants watched for Tron founder Justin Sun to potentially bail out the ailing exchange.Hours earlier, Sun said he has entered into negotiations with FTX after Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, walked away from the deal a deal to acquire the Bahamas-based FTX exchange…Read MoreWhat Else Is Going On With Crypto?Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin took a dig at FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried over his donations to political leaders and said donating large amounts to politicians is what ended up breaking the cryptocurrency exchange.In an apparent jab at U.S. regulators, Buterin also said FTX is headquartered in the Bahamas and the location was chosen in part due to a lack of a regulatory framework, such as the one which exists in the United States…Read MoreAccording to data from Benzinga Pro, HOOD has a 52-week high of $35.90 and a 52-week low of $6.81.