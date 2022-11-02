Why Are the Crypto Markets Falling Today After Rallying For A Week? – Watcher Guru

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates at 75 BPS on Wednesday for four consecutive times this year. The interest rates have reached 4% and Goldman Sachs reported that the Feds will raise interest rates to 5%. The Feds remain hawkish to tame rising inflation as Jerome Powell said there was a “need for ongoing rate increases”. Both the stock and crypto markets reacted to the interest rate hikes and are in the red on Wednesday.

Why Are The Crypto Markets Falling Today?

Source: EconomicTimes.com

The crypto markets are backtracking after a week of rallying as Dow Jones plummeted 505 points on Wednesday. The stock market crashed after the Feds hiked interest rates at 75 BPS wiping out $860 billion in a day. In addition, the S&P index lost 97 points falling 2.5%, and ended the day at 3,759.

Nasdaq slipped 366 points shedding 3.4% and ending the day’s trade at 10,524. Since the stock markets are in choppy waters, the ripple effect can be witnessed in the crypto markets.

The consecutive hike in interest rates is showing signs of an economic slowdown. The purchasing power among people is taking a hit as inflation remains the same despite the Feds’ hawkish stance.

The housing market is seeing a decline as mortgage rates have nearly doubled in 2022, making it impossible to afford a home. The fixed 30-year mortgage reached 7.08% in November from 3.85% in March 2022.

JUST IN: Robinhood $HOOD reports a net loss of $175 million in Q3 2022. — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) November 2, 2022

Therefore, the ongoing economic baggage is dampening both the stock and crypto market’s prospects in the indices. Bitcoin has started to slip and reached close to reaching $19,000 levels today as it came close to $20,064.

Ethereum is down nearly 3% today and is flirting to go below the $1,500 mark. ETH came close to $1,506 in the day trade and if the markets continue with the downturn, both BTC and ETH could fall below $19K and $1.5K, respectively all over again.

At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $20,355 and is down 0.8% in the 24 hours day trade. On the other hand, Ethereum was trading at $1,551 and is down 2.6% in the day’s trade.