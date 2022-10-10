Why are Stablecoins so Valuable to the Crypto Market? – CoinCodex

One of the main properties of the crypto market is volatility. A sudden surge can make enormous money gains, and you could also quickly lose value. Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies saw unprecedented growth in recent years, with the most popular Bitcoin at one point reaching $60,000.

This year, the crypto market saw a considerable dip and the value of leading cryptocurrencies are significantly lower. Why is that important when talking about Stablecoin? To understand, we need to address the meaning and purpose of Stablecoin.

What is a stablecoin?

Stablecoin is a unique cryptocurrency created to provide a safer digital asset that doesn’t fluctuate in value. The most popular Stablecoin is Tether, whose value is pegged to the US dollar price. So if you buy Tether, you will get one digital coin for one dollar. The idea behind Tether is to maintain the same value as the currency it’s attached to.

Other notable stablecoin competitions include USD Coin, Dai, and Binance USD. To illustrate the value of Stablecoin to the crypto market, Tether is often the most traded currency overtaking even Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, its market cap is not more significant than the most famous competitors, but it’s close at the third position.

How are they different from standard cryptocurrency

Tether and other stablecoins use blockchain, which can work through the Bitcoin platform, Liquid, Ethereum, TRON and others. In its nature, it has blockchain properties. However, unlike Bitcoin and other standard cryptocurrencies, Stablecoin usually has a central authority that backs up its assets’ value.

As the most popular crypto token, Bitcoin doesn’t have a central authority and its value is not backed by any other asset. In addition, because Bitcoin is not attached to a real-world asset, it is more open to market volatility.

Which coins make better investments?

If we know that Tether is pegged to the US dollar and its value fluctuates around $1, there is no sense in making stablecoin investments. Other standard cryptocurrencies have huge swings in value, but the trend from its inception has been upward. The current value of Bitcoin as a significant reference is under the top historical value. Still, investors who hopped on the crypto train in the early 2010s now have significantly more value than at the time of the investments.

If stablecoins are not suitable investments, what is their purpose?

The purpose of Stablecoin

Stablecoin has a market cap of around $170 billion, a fraction of the vast $1.2 trillion crypto market. The primary purpose of stablecoins is cryptocurrency trading within the crypto ecosystem. The idea is to buy Bitcoin with Stablecoin and not flat currency.

If you have Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin or others, you might want to convert it to Stablecoin and withdraw your value from the crypto market. Many crypto exchanges don’t charge changing stablecoins into flat currency, while you will have to pay a fee for direct Bitcoin to US dollar exchange.

The massive rise in the market cap of stablecoins, where only Tether has over $80 billion, primarily results from investors using stablecoins as a safe haven for their assets.

The result of this almost middleman status in the volatile cryptocurrency market led to massive traffic. As a result, stablecoins make nearly 50% of liquidity for exchanges.

Stablecoin shortcomings

While stablecoins maintain a crucial role on the crypto market where they preserve value, make trading more affordable and present save heaven for incvestors, they come with shortcomings.

We can see the implementation of crypto payments in the real economy, and most providers that accept digital tokens work with Bitcoin. Stablecoins are mostly pegged to the US dollar, which limits their use in real-world consumer payments. Also, the stablecoin blockchain lacks transaction speed, among other issues

Which are leading stablecoins

Tether appeared first back in 2014 and currently holds the largest market Cap. Based on CoinCodex data, USD Coin is the second leading Stablecoin with a market cap of almost $50 billion.

Tether, USD Coin and Binance are stablecoins backed by reserves, with enough assets to maintain a 1:1 exchange ratio with the dollar. However, these stablecoins were under some scrutiny in the past few years, and questions arose about the transparency of the assets backing up the value.

The untapped potential

Stablecoin adoption is continuously growing on the crypto market, which can be traced through CoinCodex. Currently, crypto investors use stablecoins like Tether to buy or sell other cryptocurrencies, and the value of their assets is stabilized because of the constant value.

Such a role in the blockchain universe opens up the potential for many other use-cases. For example, Stablecoin could be a medium for financial transactions, or trade of goods and services, and many other economic, insurance or compatible products.

Stablecoins combine blockchain technology with backing in real-world assets. So far, despite some scrutiny, stablecoins delivered on their promise and crypto enthusiasts use them to safeguard their assets and make trades for other cryptocurrencies on the market.