Why a balanced advantage fund makes sense in current market scenario

“In order to solve this problem of greed and fear of investors, the balanced advantage fund category was created and for the last 12-15 years odd, it has helped investors through the cycles that we have seen in 2013, 2015, 2020 and even now,” says Chintan Haria, Head – Product Development & Strategy, AMC

What exactly is a balanced advantage fund and what strategy should one adopt to invest here?

The idea of a balanced advantage fund emanated from helping the investors who are investing in the markets at the wrong time. When markets do very well, people prefer investing a lot of money and when markets do badly, people take out money. But this is exactly the opposite of what people should do. One should be buying low and selling high; one should be buying when markets are down and selling when markets are doing well or are at higher valuations.

The concept is very simple. The balanced advantage fund as a category invests in equity, debt and it has equity taxation as a category. What it does from an investment standpoint is that based on the market valuations, based on parameters like price to book, it basically has a particular equity level.

Price to book is a valuation parameter; if it is expensive, then there will basically be lower equity valuations. If one looks at the market right now, we have a situation wherein markets are slightly high on valuations. India has done exceedingly well relative to the world and so our valuations are slightly higher and the equity levels should be lower, which is exactly what is there.

If you look at the ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund, in March 2020, when the markets fell a lot, we had reached almost 77% equity level which is on the higher side as far as equity levels are concerned because the markets were very cheap.



In the last two years, the markets have rallied significantly and today the fund is around 35% equity level, indicating that markets are slightly high on valuations and they need to consolidate for a certain period of time before the investors can increase their allocation.

The good part is in this category, investors do not need to take all these decisions regarding valuation parameters, where to invest etc. Essentially it is the fund management team which takes the responsibility of allocating equity and debt in the right proportion according to which . which stocks, which sectors will do well within equity. So it is taking away the burden from the investor and ensuring that in the long run, investors get the benefit of the power of compounding which equities in India have to offer.

Going ahead, the Indian markets still look expensive. At ICICI Pru, how do you see the allocation between debt and equity and what is your outlook on both these asset classes for 2023? Do you feel that a balanced advantage fund could be one of the best strategies to beat the market volatility at this point in time?

At the beginning of 2023, if you look at it from a bifurcation perspective, since valuations are slightly on the higher side, the fund is lower on its equity level. In general, the Balanced Advantage Fund has an equity level where the bottom range is 30% and the higher part of the range is 80. We are currently around the lower end of the range which is around 34-35% levels and from a futuristic perspective, if markets keep going down and the valuations become cheaper, the fund will keep on increasing its equity levels.

If markets keep on becoming more expensive, then the fund will probably reduce its equity level and maintain a lower equity level which it has just been managing. So for me to answer your question on the futuristic part, I would need to know what the market would be doing which is very difficult for me predict but yes, from an investor standpoint, in order to take advantage of the volatility which may come in 2023 and to ensure that they are participating in equities, in India ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund becomes a good choice for investors.

How is this style of investing advisable? For which particular scenario of the market, is this particular style of investing best suited?

So as far as protection of investors’ wealth is concerned, the very fact that balanced advantage funds reduce their equity levels when market becomes overvalued, protects the downside and that is what the journey is. One participates on the upside and lowers the downside risk and thus it ends up becoming a good compounding story for the long term.

As far as the different market cycles are concerned, more than the different market cycles, we believe Indian investors are underinvested in equities in general. Of our total savings, less than 6% is in equities.

There is a lot of scope and especially the younger generation wants to participate in the Indian equity markets. For them, this becomes a good choice because it is an intermediary between having fully invested funds in the bucket or completely being in debt.

In a large part of the Indian society, at least the traditional investments were made only in debt and equity allocations were very low. That probably did not allow Indian investors to participate in India’s growth story as far as equity is concerned. The Balanced Advantage Fund as a category allows investors to participate in equities in a more meaningful manner.

So, if 30-40% of the overall savings are in a balanced advantage fund, it will allow us to participate in a probably better manner in the Indian equities because at some point of time, when markets are very cheap, we will end up having a much larger allocation to equities which is what we all miss.

It is very easy to probably have some allocation to equities and see it grow but to have a meaningful allocation to equities and allowing it to compound is when wealth is created and we believe that balanced advantage fund fills in that gap which Indians have had in terms of having a higher allocation to equity.

When you yourself allocate some money to equities and some money to debt, you invariably have a very low allocation to equity compared to your risk appetite and probably will end up having a much larger debt proportion. So if you have an asset allocation plan, I must say that having an advisor to advise on what is right for you based on your risk appetite is extremely important and it is good that in India we are seeing more and more investors being advised and growing through the balanced advantage fund category.

