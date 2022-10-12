Wholesale prices rose 0.4% in September, more than expected as inflation persists

Wholesale prices rose more than expected in September despite Federal Reserve efforts to control inflation, according to a report Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The producer price index, a measure of prices that U.S. businesses get for the goods and services they produce, increased 0.4% for the month, compared to the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.2% gain. On a 12-month basis, PPI rose 8.5%, which was a slight deceleration from the 8.7% in August.

Excluding food, energy and trade services, the index increased 0.4% for the month and 5.6% from a year ago, the latter matching the August increase; excluding just food and energy, PPI was flat in September.

Inflation has been the economy’s biggest issue over the past year as the cost of living is running near its highest level in more than 40 years. The Fed has responded by raising rates five times this year for a total of 3 percentage points and is widely expected to implement a fourth consecutive 0.75 percentage point increase when it meets again in three weeks.

However, Wednesday’s data shows the Fed still has work to do. Indeed, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester on Tuesday said “there has been no progress on inflation.”

The PPI release comes a day ahead of the more closely watched consumer price index. The two measures differ in that PPI measures the prices received at the wholesale level while CPI gauges the prices that consumers pay.

Some two-thirds of the increase in PPI is attributable to a 0.4% gain in services, the BLS said.

