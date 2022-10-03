Who pays 45% tax in the UK? Tories scrap tax cut for top earners after backlash

Kwarteng’s decision to cut the additional tax rate for higher earners sparked a backlash when it was announced as part of his mini-budget.

Many Tory MPs, including former Cabinet ministers Michael Gove and Grant Shapps, were against the new Government’s plan to cut taxes for the UK’s top earners.

In a statement shared to social media, Kwarteng said: “It’s clear that the abolition of the 45p tax rate has become a distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing our country.

“As a result, I’m announcing we are not proceeding with the abolition of the 45p tax rate. We get it and we have listened.”

But who pays the 45p additional rate on their income tax?

What are the standard tax rates?

The standard tax-free allowance is £12,570, which is the amount of income the average person doesn’t have to pay tax on.

People who earn more than £100,000 have a smaller tax-free allowance and people who earn £125,140 or more do not have a tax-free allowance.

People who earn between £12,571 and £50,270 annually pay a basic rate of tax, which is 20 per cent. This means they pay a 20 per cent tax on any earnings over £12,571.

People who earn between £50,271 and £150,000 pay a higher rate of tax, which is 40 per cent. This means they pay 20 per cent on earnings up to £50,270, then 40 per cent on earnings over £50,271.

Who pays the 45% additional rate of tax?

People who earn more than £150,000 pay an additional rate of 45 per cent.

This means they pay 20 per cent on their earnings up to £50,270, plus 40 per cent on their earnings up to £150,000, and then 45 per cent on anything they earn over £150,000.