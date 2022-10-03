Who is Suella Braverman? Home Secretary says UK has ‘too many’ low-skilled migrants

In an interview ahead of the Conservative Party Conference, Ms Braverman told the Sun on Sunday that the Government still aims to lower net migration.

She said: “What we’ve got is too many low-skilled workers coming into this country.

“We’ve also got a very high number of students coming into this country and we’ve got a really high number of dependents.”

But who is Suella Bravermana and what are her views?

Who is Suella Braverman?

Suella Braverman, 42, was born Sue-Ellen Fernandes, to parents Christie and Uma Fernandes, who are from Kenya and Mauritius. They emigrated to the UK in the 1960s.

Ahead of the Tory leadership contest, Braverman told ITV: “I love this country, my parents came here with absolutely nothing and it was Britain that gave them hope, security, and opportunity. This country has afforded me incredible opportunities in education and in my career.

“I owe a debt of gratitude to this country and to serve as PM would be the greatest honour, so yes, I will try.”

Braverman attended Heathfield School in London before studying law at Queens’ College, Cambridge. She later gained a Master’s degree in law from the University of Paris 1, Pantheon-Sorbonne, and then qualified as a New York attorney.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson resignation from inside Downing Street



She specialised in public law and judicial review and has defended the Home Office in immigration cases, the Parole Board in challenges by prisoners, and the Ministry of Defence in matters relating to injuries sustained in battle.

Appointed Attorney General in 2020, Braverman had previously served as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Exiting the European Union from January to November 2018, and was elected as the Conservative MP for Fareham in May 2015.

In February 2018, she married Rael Braverman at the House of Commons. They had their first child in 2019 and their second child in 2021.

What are Suella Braverman’s views?

Suella Braverman is a hard Brexiteer and recently said she has “significant reservations about our relationship with the European Court of Human Rights,” following the European court’s decision to effectively ground the first flight to send asylum seekers out of the UK.

Braverman has previously said schools do not have to accommodate transgender pupils. She said schools did not have to use trans students’ chosen names or pronouns or let them wear a uniform that aligns with their gender identity.

When four people were cleared of tearing down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston, Braverman came under fire for saying she was considering whether to refer the case to the Court of Appeal.