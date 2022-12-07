Who is Rachel Reeves? Labour MP tells Tory to f*** off for criticising Rashford’s food poverty campaign



Last year, Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke suggested the Manchester United player should have spent more time “perfecting his game” rather than “playing politics”. Elphicke has since apologised.It’s not the first time Reeves has called out Parliament.Reeves previously slammed the Government’s mini-Budget, and described Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwai Kwarteng as two “desperate gamblers chasing a losing run”.The Labour frontbencher tore into the Government after the announcement of a surprise slash on income tax for the country’s highest earners.The controversial settlement would have benefitted 629,000 earners on salaries higher than £150,000, saving them on average £10,000 a year. However, Kwarteng was forced to undertake a u-turn after widespread criticism proved, in his words, a “distraction”.Kwarteng defended his initial decision, to slash income tax, saying it was aimed at making Britain more competitive, to “simplify” the tax system, and “incentivise growth”.Reeves said their plans were all based on an “outdated ideology that says, if we simply reward those who are already wealthy, the whole of society will benefit”.“They have decided to replace levelling up with trickle down,” she added.READ MOREWho is Rachel Reeves?Reeves is Labour’s Shadow Chancellor and an MP for Leeds West.She was appointed shadow chancellor in May 2021, and has served in Sir Keir Starmer’s Shadow Cabinet as Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster between 2020 and 2021.The 43-year-old joined the Labour Party upon her election to Westminster in 2010.Following her election and under Ed Miliband, she was appointed to the Department for Business, Innovation, and Skills Select Committee, and as Shadow Pensions Minister in October 2010.Reeves, who was a frequent Jeremy Corbyn critic, was shut out under Corbyn’s leadership. But Starmer was keen to have her back.Prior to devoting her life to politics, Reeves spent her professional career as an economist working for the Bank of England, the British Embassy in Washington, and at Halifax Bank of Scotland.The Lewisham-born politician holds a Master’s degree from the London School of Economics, and a degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from New College, Oxford.She is married to Nicholas Joicey, and the couple have two children. Joicey, who’s also involved in politics, was once the speech writer for Gordon Brown when he was the Chancellor of the Exchequer.Reeves’ sister is Ellie Reeves, the current Labour MP for Lewisham West and Penge.