Who Is Nishad Singh, Under Scanner For Crypto Exchange FTX Crash: 5 Facts – NDTV

He worked as a software engineer at Facebook for close to five months.New Delhi:

Indian-origin Nishad Singh is under scrutiny for financial practices that caused the stunning collapse of FTX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, which is now staring at bankruptcy. He, along with 9 others, lived with FTX founder. Here are 5 facts about Nishad Singh:Nishad Singh joined Alameda Research, FTX’s sister organisation which is at the centre of the controversy, in December 2017. Before this, he worked as a software engineer at Facebook for close to five months. His LinkedIn profile says he worked on machine learning at the social media giant.At Alameda Research, he was Director of Engineering for 17 months. He then moved to the cryptocurrency exchange FTX in April 2019, and has been there in the same top engineering post since.Nishad Singh was in the inner circle of 30-year-old founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried. “Gary (Chief Technology Officer Gary Wang), Nishad and Sam control the code, the exchange’s matching engine, and funds,” a person familiar with the matter told crypto news website CoinDesk on the condition of anonymity. “If they moved them around or input their own numbers, I’m not sure who would notice,” they said.Reuters reported on Friday that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried had secretly transferred $10 billion of customer funds from FTX to Alameda. Caroline Ellison, CEO of Alameda Research, told employees in a video meeting on Wednesday that she, Sam Bankman-Fried, and two other executives, Nishad Singh and Gary Wang, were aware of the decision to move customer funds to Alameda, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.According to his LinkedIn profile, he studied at Crystal Springs Uplands School in California and graduated summa cum laude from the University of California, Berkeley with a bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science in 2017.

Post a comment Featured Video Of The DayVideo: Polling Officials In Himachal Walk 15 km On Snow For 6 Hours