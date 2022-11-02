Who is Matt Hancock’s wife Martha and are they still together?

MARTHA HANCOCK has been by the former Health Secretary’s side for over 15 years, before things took a turn when The Sun exposed Matt Hancock’s secret affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo.

However, there is more to Martha than just being married to a former Parliament member.

Matt and Martha Hancock has been married for over 15 years

Matt Hancock had a secret affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo

Who is Matt Hancock’s wife Martha?

Unlike her husband, Martha Hoyer Millar likes to keep her personal life private.

Martha’s grandfather, the 1st Baron Inchyra, was British ambassador to West German from 1955 to 1956, and her great grandfather was the 1st Viscount Camrose.

Meanwhile, she is the granddaugjter of William Berry from her mother’s side.

Berry was the 1st Viscount of Camrose, a Welsh journalist and a newspaper published who co-owned publications such as The Sunday Times, Financial Times and the Daily Telegraph.

Her mother Virginia co-founded the North West Eight Antiques while her father Alastair was a secretary of The Pilgrim Trust from 1980 to 1996.

She took a different career from that of her parents or family and works as an osteopath at a clinic in Notting Hill.

She studied at Oxford University where she met Matt.

When did they get married?

Martha Hoyer Millar tied the knot with Matt Hancock in 2006.