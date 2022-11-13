Who is James Cleverly’s wife Susie and do they have any children?

WHEN James Cleverly is away from politics, he spends time with his wife Susie Cleverly.

The couple spoke out about Susie’s diagnosis with cancer and how they supported each other and went through the terrible experience.

1Susie Cleverly was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2021Credit: Sky News

Who is James Cleverly’s wife Susie?

Susie Cleverly likes to keep her life very private and not much is known about the foreign secretary’s wife.

The pair met at university and have been together ever since.

Susie helped her husband, James Cleverly, go through his political career and overcome obstacles.

Meanwhile, James tried to be a great support to his wife when she was diagnosed with cancer.

It seems that Susie used to be a secretary at the Point and Fire Media Company when it came together in 2007.

However, the company that was involved in web publishing and ad sales was dissolved in 2011.

When was Susie diagnosed with cancer?

Susie Cleverly was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2021.

She had spotted dimpled skin underneath her right breast just a month before she was diagnosed.

When Susie found out that she was suffering from such illness, she admitted that she “just burst into tears” and “cried most of that day.”

She added: “I just couldn’t get the words out.

Susie had eight mammograms in one day but doctors couldn’t detect anything until one scan showed three lumps in her breast and a node in her arm.

After an MRI scan, the doctors found 12 lumps.

She said: “I wasn’t scared when they told me that.

“I think the most frightening thing was the word ‘cancer’, so as soon as I was on board with having cancer, I just thought I’m going to get on with it.”

Susie now had a mastectomy while still having immunotherapy to reduce the risk of recurrence while she’s on the waiting list for reconstructive surgery.

What has James Cleverly said about Susie?

James Cleverly found it very difficult to deal with the fact that his wife had a serious illness.

He even admitted that there were a “couple of times” he thought he might be losing his wife.

He told Sky News: “I haven’t thought about my mortality, and certainly haven’t ever really given any thought to losing Susie, or what that might feel like – and then suddenly you get to confront that. And, we are close.”

Cleverly spoke out about how dealt with the situation when he found out the terrible news.

He said: “I had to ring my private secretary in the Foreign Office saying ‘can you cancel meetings because I need to go home’, and he said ‘is everything okay minister?’

“I tried to say Susie might have cancer, I just couldn’t get the words out, I couldn’t speak – I like to talk, but I just couldn’t speak.

“I went home, Susie and I talked it through, and I tried to ring [work] again to explain what was going on – and I still couldn’t say a word.”

The support from their family and friends played a major part in them keeping strong and going through the difficult experience.

The foreign secretary added: “There was this massive wave of empathy and friendship, even from people I didn’t even know particularly well, that was really touching.”

Cleverly also said that if he was offered the position of foreign secretary earlier in the year while his wife was going through chemotherapy, he would have rejected the offer.

He said: “Had I been asked perhaps six or seven months ago when you went through chemo, I don’t think I would have been able to give it the energy and the focus I think the job deserves.

“She’s always been very, very supportive of me and my career.

“And I do travel a lot. I think the big thing from this is, I think both of us, maybe me, I’m less blase about the time we do have together.

“So when we are together, we’re very, very conscious of making that time really valuable and really meaningful.”

Do they have any children?

In 29 years of marriage, the couple had two children.

They have two sons called Freddy and Rupert.