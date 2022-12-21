Who is Conservative MP Bob Stewart as he’s caught saying ‘Go back to Bahrain’?



Conservative MP Bob Stewart has been accused of racial abuse, with police set to investigate the matter further. This follows a complaint made by Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, the director of the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (Bird).He was involved in a confrontation with Mr Stewart outside a reception hosted by the Bahraini embassy at the Foreign Office’s Lancaster House last Wednesday.The Beckenham MP told the human rights activist to “go back to Bahrain” and to “get stuffed”.Mr Stewart said he regretted the comments but insisted he was “not being racist in any way”.Read MoreHowever, Scotland Yard said it had opened a case into the incident.Mr Alwadaei is heard in video footage of the argument asking Mr Stewart about a trip paid for by the Bahraini government in the run-up to its elections. He said “how much did you sell yourself to the Bahraini regime?” Mr Stewart replied saying “Bahrain’s a great place. End of.” He later added: “Go away, I hate you. You make a lot of fuss. Go back to Bahrain.”Who is MP Bob Stewart?Colonel Robert Alexander Stewart was born on July 7, 1949 and has been a Member of Parliament for Beckenham since 2010.He previously worked as a British Army officer and was a United Nations commander in Bosnia. This earned him the nickname “Bosnia Bob”.Mr Stewart was privately educated at Chigwell School, later attending the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.He worked his way up the military regiment ranks, first becoming second lieutenant, then lieutenant and before being promoted to captain. Mr Stewart worked extensively in Northern Ireland from 1977. He was involved in the Droppin Well bombing in Ballykelly, which killed 17 people in 1982, and received a personal commendation for his actions on the day.Mr Stewart later openly discussed his use and authorisation of the now-forbidden deep-interrogation techniques during his time in North Ireland.He was awarded the Distinguished Service Order and promoted as colonel before retiring from the army in 1966.Political career As Mr Stewart was the former commander of the Cheshire Regiment, he was shortlisted to the safe Conservative East Cheshire seats. In the summer of 2009, he was shortlisted for Beckenham, another one of the safest Tory seats in the country. On December 6 of that year, he was selected as a Tory candidate there after winning an overall majority on the second ballot.He also sits on the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee and has previously sat on the Committees on Arms Export Controls and Defence Sub-Committee in the House of Commons.Voting recordMr Stewart has voted against financial incentives for low carbon emission electricity generation methods; equal gay rights; greater regulation of gambling; investigations into the Iraq war; and on restrictions on fees charged to tenants by letting agents.He has voted for higher taxes on plane tickets; greater restrictions on campaigning by third parties, such as charities, during elections; selling England’s state-owned forests; for fewer MPs in the House of Commons; and for greater regulation of hydraulic fracturing (fracking) to extract shale gas.