Who benefits from the world’s largest free trade deal?

(STL.News) The world’s largest free trade zone is opening for business on January 1st, 2022.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) covers 15 countries across the Asia-Pacific region and promises to improve business for 2.2 billion people.

The US is not part of the agreement, and India pulled out at the last minute.

China says the pact will help the region recover from the pandemic.

So who will benefit?

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube