WhiteBIT Token Will Join Another Cryptocurrency Exchange – Press release Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

press release

PRESS RELEASE. WhiteBIT continues to be the center of discussions in crypto communities worldwide, and there are solid reasons for it. Being the biggest crypto exchange in Europe, WhiteBIT has been pleasing its users with excellent functionality for five years of its existence. Spot and futures trading with up to 20x leverage, efficient passive income tools, and the lowest trading fees are definitely worth the attention. Recently, the exchange released its own WhiteBIT Token , which has organically complemented the Olympus of modern cryptocurrencies, providing its owners with multiple benefits within the exchange.

WBT holders can receive a 100% discount on their maker fee and a 90% discount on their taker fee. They can withdraw their ETH and ERC20 tokens without paying fees. The users can also receive additional perks within the frames of their referral program. These include a 50% share of their referrals’ trading fees. Top it with free AML checks, and you can get a complete package for convenient exchange usage.

The total supply of tokens is 400 000 000 WBT. 200 million of these are treasury tokens that are distributed to the various funds within the ecosystem; they will be unlocked within the next three years.

This is a press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

Media Bitcoin.com is the premier source for everything crypto-related.

Contact the Media team on ads@bitcoin.com to talk about press releases, sponsored posts, podcasts and other options.

Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons