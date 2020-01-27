White House News: President Trump Administration Releases Bill Announcement

Washington, DC (STL.News) The White House today released the following information:

On Monday, January 27, 2020, the President signed into law the following bills.

H.R. 263, which renames the Oyster Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Nassau County, New York, as the “Congressman Lester Wolff Oyster Bay National Wildlife Refuge”;

H.R. 434, the “Emancipation National Historic Trail Study Act,” which directs the Department of the Interior to study the suitability and feasibility of designating the Emancipation National Historic Trail in Texas for inclusion in the National Trails System; and

S. 457, the “President George H.W. Bush and First Spouse Barbara Bush Coin Act,” which requires the Department of the Treasury to mint and issue coins in 2020 that honor President George H.W. Bush and First Spouse Barbara Bush.

