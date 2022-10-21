Finance

While the happy couple says 'I do,' their wedding pet attendant handles the dog business

October 21, 2022
Hattie Francis

It was supposed to be Pepper’s big entrance. 

Amy Fiala had been tending to the 2-year-old black Lab as they waited for the wedding to start. Now it was time for the handoff. The bridesmaid, in her forest green gown, would escort Pepper to the altar to stand with the rest of the wedding party while her owners said “I do.”

Fiala knew just how this was supposed to go. Pepper would prance down the aisle. 

Awwwwww,” everyone would coo. They always do. 

Then Pepper started sniffing the ground. Sniff. Sniff.

This could mean only one thing, and Fiala knew it would be a disaster. A big one. One of the worst. 

Pepper had to poop.

Fiala practically panicked. This could not happen. Not here. After all, while you’re pledging your love to The One, you don’t want to watch your dog go Number Two. 

But that was why the bride had hired Fiala. Pepper’s business was her business.

 Let’s take a quick walk, she thought.

The 42-year-old Austin woman runs A Happy Tail by Game Time Dog Services in Austin, Texas. She and her 10 employees work the wedding circuit, handling dogs during a couple’s big day. 

Years ago, including a pet in an otherwise-traditional wedding might have been pretty close to verboten. (What if it lunges for the cake?) 

As pets became a part of couples’ everyday lives, they started showing up in more biggest-days-of-their-lives.  

But whether the pet belongs to one half of the happy couple or both, the people at the altar have their hands full. So the task of handling the Dog of Honor might have fallen to a distant cousin or a nephew with a pocketful of jerky treats.