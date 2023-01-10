Which sectors may see most damage going forward? It’s not IT

“The reason for being underweight on IT is now not very high. It is not as if you expect to make a lot of money but if your overall view is that this market is going to be volatile and perhaps more on the downside, you may want to be there, it is a safer sector to be in,” says Anand Tandon, Independent Market AnalystOn Tuesday, we saw PSU banks as well as IT feeling the heat. How much lower could that take us and which are the sectors that will be the most damaged?

It is difficult to predict how far the market can go. It is not as if the market is very cheap and it is demonstrating great earnings growth. So while we are reasonably bullish about the market compared to the rest of the world, the fact remains that the growth rates are subpar from India’s perspective and is likely to be ticking down further. Last year for example, analysts had started off with fairly bullish estimates and actually the earnings growth turned out to be fairly tepid. We are likely to see a similar if not even a worse kind of situation in the current year. So by and large, this is a year where one has to be a little careful about how the portfolio is positioned and look for those places where there is almost definite earnings growth.Banks do demonstrate fairly strong earnings growth this year but again I would focus more on the private sector banks because the liability franchises are better because three months from now, which is when the market is expected to be a lot tighter. Their credit growth has been fairly strong. The PSU banks would have shown good results but their ability to increase their deposits at a reasonable cost is going to become suspect. So again, we have to look for larger companies, not be very aggressive in terms of searching out small and midcaps and focus on those where the broad trends are more easy to predict.What about the entire insurance and financial space as a whole? What are the top bets from that sector for you?

Insurance is obviously a long-term buy and hold. Again the bigger and better entity and the more stable is likely to grow the fastest. We have seen doing exceedingly well and I think that will continue. probably will continue to do quite well as far as insurance is concerned. Max had been a underperformer till the deal came through. After that it has caught up a lot.

« Back to recommendation stories

Frankly the valuation in the near term really does not matter for companies like Max because between the bank and the insurance company, there are multiple ways to adjust the profitability. SBI, which actually holds many of the sales spent on their books, does not pass on the cost to the insurance company whereas HDFC insurance actually pays the bank for distribution. So there are multiple ways in which the profit can be reflected in the books of each of the companies.

What matters is that it remains a growth area where the size of the ticket has to keep on increasing and for the most part, many of the insurance companies continue to be stock market related. We need to actually get to actual cover of insurance and that is a long way to go for the market as a whole.How would you describe the earnings that we have seen from ? Are there any expectations or anything in particular that you would want to hear from the other IT majors like , and later this week?

The market has already thought that the IT companies will do quite badly and we have seen that some of the sheen has gone away from the stocks. In that context, if you were to look at TCS’ numbers, it was not any different from what the market has been expecting, the growth has been reasonable and we are still looking at the mild double digit kind of bottom line growth over the next couple of years.There is, of course, a problem in terms of the clients making up their minds about how much money they are going to spend. If we look at the commentary not coming from India but coming globally, there is an expectation that the markets will slow down this year in terms of the IT spend and that will automatically get reflected in the company’s growth. Now within the context of India, if we look at the relative performance or relative valuations of IT, we are looking at fairly high quality companies going with 40-50% ROE kind of figures trading at maybe 10 times book value. That is not anywhere out of line with some of the more shall flakier companies and businesses. So in my view, the reason for being underweight on IT is now not very high. It is not as if you expect to make a lot of money but if your overall view is that this market is going to be volatile and perhaps more on the downside, you may want to be there, it is a safer sector to be in.What is your outlook when it comes to the entire real estate/metals/infrastructure basket?

Clearly the central government’s spend on infrastructure has been fairly decent as has the states’ but going forward, what is happening in the current year does not look that promising. While we have seen a general uptick in terms of capex spend, the infrastructure part which is largely driven by the government has not been very robust. I think that will play out in terms of the demand metrics for the next couple of years but for the near term, at least most of the companies probably have very strong order books and till those projects run off their bids, they will actually do well. So in terms of construction and infrastructure, I would imagine that the companies which are providing that will be reasonably well placed. In terms of the asset owning companies, it is a different matter, because interest rates are going up and therefore to some extent, unless they are able to price their end product better, we will have some kind of issues. When one comes to metals and commodities, other than ferrous metals, by and large, commodities will do reasonably well. While there has been a lot of expectation that China reopening will drive the growth and there has been some initial uptick because of that, I would caution that this time the growth in China will not be on account of building a large amounts of infrastructure. That is already done and dusted. China is overbuilt for the most part and we have seen that the recent few months when real estate there went through a major turmoil. I do not expect that they will be the big driver for commodities but by and large, this is likely to be a year where inflation will last longer than what most people expect and there will be a weakening of perhaps the US dollar which means that when it weakens, it weakens against what so the alternatives are, for example, most of the commodities. I would imagine commodity prices to remain reasonably robust. So that is the recent diversification. In ferrous there is a bit of an issue in terms of the local pricing. It is already way higher than it should be. I would imagine that steel may be performing less well than many of the other metals. has seen quite a bit of an exaggerated move today, going up 6%. The Street seems to be quite excited by the free cash flow guidance coming in with respect to 400 million British pounds. Is this a bit of a knee jerk reaction or do you see fundamentally things changing for Tata Motors with respect to demand getting better, supply side issues getting resolved now?

In the current year, Tata Motors is the one company that is likely to do well. At least as far as the forecasts are concerned, the numbers are quite good. Now we have to see that given that much of the growth that one is looking at in terms of cash flows etc coming from overseas market, if that were to take a turn for the worse as many expect, that could create a bit of a drag. But from now, I would imagine that till new news comes in, one would be betting on the fact that Tata Motors will do reasonably well. It is, however, more a tactical play than a strategic play. I would argue that looking for autos as an investment space itself is not bereft of risk, largely because of the huge amount of changes that are happening in terms of EV versus regular vehicles and so on. If at all, one has to look at the domestic market then maybe one might want to look at either the heavy commercial vehicles or perhaps even the two-wheelers because they have come off very significantly from their 2018-19 peak in terms of volume and have not caught up yet. So it is quite likely that that may turnaround in the current year if at all.