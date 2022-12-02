Which lucky premium bond holders won big with the smallest holding this month?



Christmas comes early for two more Premium Bond millionaires: But which lucky people won big with the smallest holdings this month?Saver from Suffolk scooped the £100k prize with just £600 in Premium Bonds Two others won £25,000 while holding just £100 in Premium Bonds each By Ed Magnus For Thisismoney.co.uk Published: 02:00 EST, 2 December 2022 | Updated: 02:00 EST, 2 December 2022

Two more lucky Premium Bonds holders have just become millionaires in time for Christmas.This month’s winners included the first jackpot winner ever from the Scottish Highlands to win the £1million prize. They had accumulated £54,000 of Premium Bonds, with the winning bond purchased in September 2020.The other winner, from Wandsworth in London, holds a total of £29,042 in Premium Bonds and purchased their winning Bond in August 2009. Christmas come early: With over 4.9 million prizes up for grabs this month, worth nearly £219 million, some Premium Bond holders will be celebratingHowever, whilst the two millionaires will take the headlines, there were also a number of lucky winners who managed to win big against all odds.One person from Suffolk scooped the £100,000 prize with just £600 in Premium Bonds to their name.That’s a whopping 16,567 per cent return on their investment. One Premium Bond holder from Surrey and another from Dorset won £25,000 while holding just £100 in Bonds each. That’s a 24,900 per cent return on investment.Other notable winners included a person from Manchester who won £10,000 from a mere £50 holding that was purchased back in 1977.The popular National Savings and Investments product allows savers to save up to £50,000 in the accounts, with more than 22million people – one in three of the UK population – holding them. 10 of the luckiest Premium Bond holders this month Prize Value Winning Bond Holding value Location Purchase Date of winning bond £100,000 136XZ651642 £600 Suffolk February 2008 £25,000 129LK286508 £1,000 Bristol, City of July 2007 £50,000 517BL200634 £9,025 Devon October 2022 £25,000 291GP203207 £100 Surrey December 2016 £25,000 39VZ655065 £100 Dorset May 1996 £100,000 130GE465236 £5,020 Dorset August 2007 £10,000 12PN048094 £50 Manchester July 1977 £5,000 70VB013628 £100 North East Scotland March 2000 £5,000 396TY234848 £275 East Riding of Yorkshire June 2020 £10,000 28TW217367 £550 Derbyshire February 1987 As of October, NS&I increased the prize fund rate from 1.4 per cent to 2.2 per cent, the biggest single increase in more than 40 years.This meant that for those who currently hold Premium Bonds, their odds of winning improved from 24,500 to 1 to 24,000 to 1.

This month, there were more than 119trillion bond numbers eligible for the draw, with almost 5 million prizes up for grabs, collectively worth nearly £219 million.Compared to the September draw, the number of £5,000, £10,000, £25,000, £50,000 and £100,000 prizes almost doubled.For example, there are now 18 £100,000 prizes, up from 10 in September, and 36 £50,000 prizes, up from 20.How to check if you have won This is Money also publishes details of the major monthly prize winners, from £1million to £1,000.Premium Bonds holders can also check to see if they have won a prize in November’s prize draw by using the nsandi.com prize checker, official prize checker app or their Alexa-enabled device.Customers will need their Premium Bonds holder’s number to use the website, and their NS&I number or holder’s number to check via the prize checker app.At the same time, they can check for any unclaimed prizes owed to them. Our tables are published on the first of every month, or the next working day if it falls on a weekend or Bank Holiday.

Premium Bonds Winners

Prize

Area

Value of bond

£1,000,000

Highlands and Islands

£20,000

£1,000,000

Wandsworth

£5,000

£100,000

Wiltshire

£2,000

£100,000

Bedfordshire

£1,400

£100,000

North Yorkshire

£23,600

£100,000

Gwent Valleys

£10,000

£100,000

Northern Ireland

£100

£100,000

Kent

£5,000

More December 2022 winners

View list of December 2022 winners

You may have an unclaimed prize Premium Bonds prize winners are notified when they win a prize, but sometimes people move or change their contact details without letting NS&I know – this can lead to unclaimed prizes if they have opted to receive their prize by cheque.There are currently more than 2.2million unclaimed Premium Bonds prizes worth more than £77million.For example, in the Scottish Highlands, there are 6,259 unclaimed prizes worth £198,450. Meanwhile in Wandsworth, there are 20,622 unclaimed prizes with a total value of £698,600. The best way to ensure that prizes do not go unclaimed is for people to have them paid directly into their bank account or automatically reinvested into more Premium Bonds.Getting prizes paid directly is also quicker and more secure, with more than nine in ten prizes now paid this way.Anyone that thinka they may have an unclaimed Premium Bonds prize can check by using NS&I’s online prize checker or the prize checker app.

